WORLDPAC RECAPS STX 2026

From the training floor to the exhibition hall, STX 2026 brought the aftermarket industry together to learn, connect, and celebrate.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldpac's 2026 Supplier and Training Expo ran August 19-23, bringing together over 2,500 attendees from across the automotive aftermarket industry who, by the end of the event, collectively completed 43,200 hours of training courses.

Terry Bradshaw & Siri Lindley STX 2026 Supplier Award Recipients John Hamilton, President and CEO at Worldpac

Exhibits from more than 100 international parts manufacturers filled the exhibition hall, giving attendees a firsthand look at what's next and new in the industry. Worldpac also honored nine suppliers for their outstanding partnership and used the opening session to unveil details for the next biennial Supplier and Training Expo in 2028. Attendees also received engaging insights into leadership, teamwork, and resilience from keynote speakers Terry Bradshaw and Siri Lindley.

Keynote Speakers

Terry Bradshaw, professional football legend, and Siri Lindley, triathlete-turned-motivational speaker, delivered unforgettable conversations during the Dinner and Keynote Speaker Program and the Women's Luncheon.

Bradshaw, a four-time champion and Hall of Fame quarterback, joined Worldpac President and CEO John Hamilton for a Q&A that touched on his love of cars, championship career, journey through adversity, and the hard-won lessons behind his lifelong pursuit of excellence, inspiring a room full of automotive professionals and entrepreneurs to ask themselves the same question he has lived by: Why not your best?

During the Women's Luncheon, Lindley, a two-time world champion and Hall of Fame triathlete, delivered the keynote on her inspiring journey throughout life and how to unlock one's full potential. Lindley shared, "How can you ever know what you're truly capable of if you're not trying to do what you don't think you can every single day."

To learn more about Terry Bradshaw and Siri Lindley at STX 2026, view the official speaker announcement on Worldpac's website.

Supplier Awards

Worldpac recognized nine companies with an achievement for their outstanding partnerships. Presented by Worldpac's leadership team, the awards were given at the Supplier Brunch on day three of the conference. Honorees were hand-selected by Worldpac for demonstrating exceptional business growth, operational excellence, and innovation within their respective categories.

"STX is meant to create meaningful networking connections, offer unique training experiences, and expose aftermarket professionals to the latest and greatest," shared John Hamilton, President and CEO at Worldpac. "It's also meant to recognize the suppliers who make it all possible. We're proud to celebrate the work these brands have done, and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish next."

2026 STX Supplier Awards included:

• Legacy Partner Award | Bosch

• Customer Commitment Award | DENSO

• Digital Partnership Award | KYB

• Technical & Training Excellence Award | Delphi

• Operational & Supply Chain Excellence Award | Arnott

• Quality Award | Aisin

• Product Excellence Award | Febi Bilstein

• Rising Star Award | Castrol

• Supplier of the Year Award | Akebono

To learn more about each of the awards presented to suppliers at STX 2026, visit the official press release on Worldpac's website.

STX 2028

During the opening session of STX 2026, Worldpac announced key details for the next biennial conference. Registration for STX 2028 opens in December, and Worldpac looks forward to bringing together the automotive aftermarket's most dedicated professionals, suppliers, and industry leaders once again. The 2028 Supplier and Training Expo will take place in Aurora, Colorado at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center from March 29 to April 2, 2028.

"We're excited to announce the next STX and look forward to welcoming our customers, suppliers, and industry partners," said John Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer at Worldpac. "STX brings automotive aftermarket professionals together to experience world-class training, meaningful networking and an inside look at the latest industry advancements. We can't wait to build on the momentum of STX 2026 and deliver another exceptional conference in 2028."

To learn more about STX 2028, visit the official press release on Worldpac's website.

About Worldpac

Worldpac is North America's premier wholesale distributor of genuine original equipment parts, national aftermarket brands, and exclusive brands, serving professional repair shops across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Since 1995, Worldpac has been the preeminent supplier to the automotive aftermarket, formed from over 30 years of import service excellence. The company imports and distributes over 200,000 OE and quality aftermarket parts for 40-plus import and domestic car lines. Worldpac offers hundreds of courses in technical and business training both virtually and in person to educate the future of the industry. Powered by its industry-leading speedDIAL catalog, Worldpac delivers on the promise of "The Right Part at the Right Time," ensuring precision, vehicle integrity, and professional-grade reliability for every bay. For more information, visit www.worldpac.com.

Media Contact

Worldpac

Rachel Baker

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SOURCE Worldpac