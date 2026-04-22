WORLDPAC ANNOUNCES KEYNOTE SPEAKERS FOR LARGEST AUTO TRAINING CONFERENCE IN NORTH AMERICA

Terry Bradshaw and Siri Lindley to headline biannual STX 2026 Supplier & Training Expo

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldpac, a leading distributor of original and automotive aftermarket parts, today announced two Hall of Famers as keynote speakers for the biannual STX Supplier & Training Expo. Professional football legend Terry Bradshaw and triathlete-turned-motivational speaker Siri Lindley will deliver dynamic conversations on leadership, entrepreneurship, and upskilling operations in an increasingly competitive landscape during the conference taking place Aug. 19-23.

Keynote speakers Terry Bradshaw and Siri Lindley for the 2026 STX Conference

As the largest and most comprehensive automotive aftermarket training and vendor expo in North America, STX will feature more than 300 educational courses from top industry experts from original equipment brands and the Worldpac Training Institute. The sessions will focus on the latest and emerging trends in electric and manufacturer-specific vehicles, automotive technologies, and business management. It will also showcase exhibits from more than 250 international parts manufacturers. Worldpac customers can sign up to attend by visiting https://na-cdn.eventscloud.com/website/81651/classes/.

Terry Bradshaw will lead the discussion during the conference's opening session Aug. 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET from the STX stage at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. A four-time champion and Hall of Fame quarterback who led the league in his prime, Terry will set the tone for what is expected. The broadcast analyst will bring unmatched insight, leadership perspective, and his larger-than-life personality to the stage for thousands of attendees eager to learn what it takes to succeed.

Two-time world champion and Hall of Fame triathlete Siri Lindley will keynote the STX Accelerate Women's Lunch on Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Drawing from her extraordinary journey as a world champion triathlete, elite coach to Olympic competitors, and cancer survivor, Siri delivers a powerful message on resilience, courage, and unlocking one's full potential. Her inspiring story and actionable insights make this a session attendees won't want to miss.

Visit the 2026 STX Conference website for more information.

About Worldpac

Worldpac is North America's premier wholesale distributor of genuine original equipment parts, national aftermarket brands, and exclusive brands, serving professional repair shops across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Since 1995, Worldpac has been the preeminent supplier to the automotive aftermarket, formed from over 30 years of import service excellence. The company imports and distributes over 200,000 OE and quality aftermarket parts for 40-plus import and domestic car lines. Worldpac offers hundreds of courses in technical and business training both virtually and in person to educate the future of the industry. Powered by its industry-leading speedDIAL catalog, Worldpac delivers on the promise of "The Right Part at the Right Time," ensuring precision, vehicle integrity, and professional-grade reliability for every bay. For more information, visit www.worldpac.com.

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Rachel Baker

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SOURCE Worldpac