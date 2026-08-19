World's Finest Chocolate Launches First-Ever NIL Partnerships With LSU'S Harlem Berry And UCLA'S Leland Smith

Former Chocolate Sellers Return To The Iconic Fundraising Brand To Inspire The Next Generation Through The New "Let Them Reign" Campaign

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World's Finest Chocolate, the iconic fundraising brand that has helped schools and youth organizations raise billions of funds for generations, today announces its first-ever Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnerships with LSU running back Harlem Berry and UCLA wide receiver Leland Smith. The partnerships launch the company's new "Let Them Reign" campaign, a rallying cry for the next generation of fundraisers that celebrates how selling chocolate can help build confidence, communication skills, resilience, and entrepreneurial thinking.

World's Finest Chocolate

Both athletes sold World's Finest Chocolate as children to help fund activities that were important to them. Those early fundraising experiences helped shape their journeys while building confidence, communication skills, teamwork, and determination that continue to serve them today. In addition to Berry and Smith, the campaign also spotlights young "Reign Makers," top World's Finest Chocolate sellers whose dedication, confidence, and determination showcase the transformative power of fundraising.

"As a third-generation family business, we're proud of where World's Finest Chocolate comes from—but we're just as focused on where fundraising is going," said Eddie Opler, CEO at World's Finest Chocolate. "The "Let Them Reign" campaign reflects our belief that today's fundraisers should do more than meet a financial goal. They should help kids build life skills, bring communities together, and create access to the experiences that help young people grow."

Harlem Berry first sold World's Finest Chocolate in middle school to help fund his football journey. He participated in the fundraiser alongside his teammates, and the experience became a friendly competition that encouraged the group to set goals and work toward a shared outcome. Today, Berry is a running back at LSU, where he has earned SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition and continues to inspire young athletes, including through a youth football camp at his former school.

"Fundraising with World's Finest Chocolate was about more than selling chocolate—it was helping me chase my dream of playing football," said Berry. "Every box we sold helped support our team and taught me accountability, teamwork, and confidence along the way. My teammates and I pushed each other because we knew success was something we earned together. Partnering with World's Finest Chocolate now feels like a full-circle moment, and I hope my journey reminds kids that the effort they put in today can help open the door to the opportunities they're dreaming about tomorrow."

Leland Smith began selling World's Finest Chocolate in fourth grade to support his honors choir program. The Houston native sold chocolate at family gatherings, school events, and even one of his mother's work meetings, while learning how to connect with others.

"As a kid, selling World's Finest Chocolate allowed me to participate in Youth Choir, which was such an important way to uplift and bring my community together," said Smith. "Fundraising gave me something even more valuable. It taught me how to communicate with others, set goals, and keep going even when things weren't easy. Those experiences built a resilience that stayed with me long after choir and carries onto the football field. Partnering with World's Finest Chocolate holds a special place in my heart because I get to help today's students discover what they can achieve through fundraising."

"Let Them Reign" also highlights the stories of young "Reign Makers" from across the country, including 14-year-old Bentley, who has sold more than 300 boxes of World's Finest Chocolate over five years, and 9-year-old Noah, who raised money to attend a school trip to NASA's Space Center. Like Berry and Smith, these young sellers show how fundraising can help turn personal goals into unforgettable experiences.

The campaign comes as World's Finest Chocolate continues to evolve its fundraising program for today's needs. As part of a broader brand refresh, including the company's first packaging redesign in ten years, World's Finest Chocolate has introduced a simplified fundraising model centered around $2 chocolate bars and will launch WFCentral this fall, a new digital app to help organizers more easily manage fundraising campaigns.

To learn more about World's Finest Chocolate and the "Let Them Reign" campaign, or start a fundraiser for a school, team, club, or community organization, visit worldsfinestchocolate.com.

About World's Finest Chocolate

World's Finest Chocolate is a leading chocolate fundraising company helping schools, sports teams, clubs, and community organizations raise money through simple, proven fundraising programs. Since entering the fundraising industry in 1949, the company has helped millions of schools and groups raise nearly $5 billion to support school trips, team sports, playgrounds, classroom resources, and other meaningful experiences. World's Finest Chocolate combines premium chocolate, dedicated fundraising support, and digital tools with an earning-meets-learning approach that helps young sellers build confidence and life-ready skills while funding what matters most.

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SOURCE World's Finest Chocolate