"WORLD'S GREATEST" SHIPLEY DO-NUTS CELEBRATES 88TH BIRTHDAY

Iconic donut brand is named an official Texas Treasure, launches one dozen prize birthday giveaway

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-born Shipley Do-Nuts celebrates its 88th birthday on Sept. 18 with a social giveaway of one dozen birthday prizes. The iconic donut and kolache brand has more than 350 locations – and counting – in 12 states and has also been named an official Texas Treasure by the Texas Historical Commission.

Shipley is thanking its generations of loyal fans with a social giveaway of one dozen prizes with the grand prize giving one lucky Shipley lover their own party catered by the brand. Eleven secondary winners will win surprise birthday presents. Fans can enter on social media beginning Sept. 18, and details on how to enter are here.

Lawrence Shipley Sr. opened the Shipley Cream Glazed Do-Nuts bakery at 1417 Crockett St. in Houston in 1936, selling hot glazed donuts for five cents a dozen. Using a proprietary recipe that he created himself, Shipley made the donuts fresh daily, hand-cutting them into their now-famous hexagon shape and cooking them to light, fluffy perfection. The signature hot glazed donut – still handmade fresh using the same recipe – remains the brand's best seller.

"Our 88th birthday marks one dozen – our favorite number here at Shipley – years from our 100th. We wanted to take a moment to celebrate the sweet success we've experienced for nearly a century as we keep growing and bringing our famous donuts and kolaches to more people across the country," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. "Not many brands have had the opportunity, like we have, to serve generations of guests and become a part of family traditions. We're looking forward to even more growth and innovation over our next 88 years."

Shipley recently received recognition from the Texas Historical Commission's Texas Treasure Business Award program for its exceptional historical contributions to the state's economic growth and prosperity. The fast-growing brand has plans to double in size over the next five years.

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 110 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2024 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2024 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Do-Happy Rewards at ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

