SHIPLEY DONUTS ACCELERATES NATIONAL EXPANSION WITH AGREEMENT TO OPEN FIRST LAS VEGAS LOCATIONS

Brand also signs multi-unit development deals for new shops in Atlanta, Dallas and New Orleans

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, has signed four multi-unit deals to expand its national footprint, including in Las Vegas, its westernmost location, plus multiple new locations in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and New Orleans.

Development plans include:

Three shops in Las Vegas , marking the brand's first Nevada locations

, marking the brand's first locations Expansion of the brand's Louisiana presence with five new shops in New Orleans

presence with five new shops in Three new Atlanta-area shops in Alpharetta , Roswell and Sandy Springs

shops in , and Build-out of the brand's Dallas-Fort Worth market with an agreement to open three additional shops throughout the area

"As we strengthen our presence in our thriving existing markets, we are strategically expanding into key high-growth markets from Nevada to Georgia, proving our ability to scale within and outside of our traditional footprint," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Do-Nuts. "Each of our new franchisees brings the operational excellence, market knowledge and commitment to quality necessary to successfully grow the Shipley Donuts brand in these key metropolitan areas."

Shipley Donuts offers more than 40 varieties of fresh, handmade donuts, including its signature hot glazed, iced and cake donuts, fritters, bear claws, donut holes, twists and rolls. Shipley also specializes in kolaches, Texas-favorite savory breakfast pastries with a variety of egg, meat and cheese fillings baked inside.

The brand is currently experiencing robust growth, having opened a record 35 new shops in 2025, including locations in two new states, North Carolina and Virginia, plus shops in Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for qualified operators seeking to join America's fastest-growing donut and kolache brand. Additional information is available at ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 385 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley has ranked No. 1 in its category for five consecutive years on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® and currently stands at No. 134 overall. It is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

