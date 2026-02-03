SHIPLEY DONUTS CAPS RECORD-BREAKING 2025 WITH 35 NEW SHOP OPENINGS

Nation's largest donut and kolache brand breaks opening records with 46% year-over-year growth, AI-powered ordering and traffic-driving, limited-time offerings

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, closed out 2025 with its most successful year in the brand's 89-year history, including opening 35 new shops, a 46% increase over 2024's total openings.

The brand opened 10 new shops in Q4 2025 across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas, including its first Clearwater, Florida, location. Shipley also inked a deal in the fourth quarter to bring the world's best donuts to Las Vegas for the first time, the westernmost reach in Shipley history. Additional agreements signed in 2025 will bring the brand to Missouri and New Mexico, expand in Atlanta and add new shops across its existing markets.

"This past year was transformational for Shipley Donuts as we dramatically increased new shop openings in new and existing markets and accelerated deals to reach even further across the U.S.," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "We also continued to innovate with our menu, technology and guest experience. From launching AI-powered online ordering to rolling out our Hot Glaze Guarantee systemwide, we've proven that our commitment to fresh, handmade-daily quality and strategic innovation resonates with guests and franchisees alike."

In 2025, Shipley launched a refreshed website, featuring a first-of-its-kind AI-powered assistant that creates personalized order recommendations based on flavor preferences, budget parameters, event type and group size. Shipley is one of the first quick-service brands to fully lean into artificial intelligence to build complete online orders.

In addition to groundbreaking technology upgrades, product innovation remained a cornerstone of Shipley's success in 2025. Limited-time offerings throughout the year included the highly successful launch of Valentine's Day heart-shaped donuts. Other notable new products include YAYs mini beignets, Apple Fritter Bites and the brand's first-ever caffeinated donut, the Cold Brew Donut. The brand also launched its first standardized value offering, the Shipley Duo Deal, a $4 breakfast bundle pairing any kolache and donut.

In Q4, Shipley implemented its Hot Glaze Guarantee companywide, ensuring guests can enjoy the brand's signature hot glazed donuts, made fresh daily in each Shipley shop and loved by generations since 1936, until at least 10 a.m. daily.

Shipley also strengthened its executive leadership team in Q4 with the addition of Bill Leibengood as chief marketing officer. With extensive restaurant leadership experience from brands like Houlihan's, Wingstop and Applebee's, Leibengood brings dynamic expertise to drive Shipley's brand strategy and marketing initiatives.

The brand's momentum positions Shipley for continued growth in 2026 and beyond, with franchise opportunities available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for qualified operators. Information is available at ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 385 franchise and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

