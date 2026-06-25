First geographic benchmark of how ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews cite neobanks finds eight markets, three different category leaders, and no global winner — across 31,500 prompts in the U.S., U.K., E.U., and Latin America

MIAMI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released its Neobanks AI Visibility Index 2026. The Index is the first public benchmark measuring how often neobanks and digital-first banks are surfaced, cited, and recommended inside ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews — across five U.S. regions, the U.K., the E.U. mainland, and Latin America. It analyzed 31,500 prompts between February and May 2026.

Nubank, the world's largest neobank by user count with more than 110 million customers, commands roughly 55% of Latin America's neobank AI visibility — and effectively disappears when the same prompts are run in the United States, where it registers below the discoverability floor across all five leading AI assistants.

Key findings

Three markets, three different leaders. The category has no global winner. Nubank leads Latin America (~55%). Monzo leads the U.K. (~37%). Revolut leads the E.U. mainland (~40%). Chime leads the U.S. (34.7%). Each leader is at or near the discoverability floor in every market outside its home geography.

The category has no global winner. Nubank leads Latin America (~55%). Monzo leads the U.K. (~37%). Revolut leads the E.U. mainland (~40%). Chime leads the U.S. (34.7%). Each leader is at or near the discoverability floor in every market outside its home geography. Chime over-indexes in the Sun Belt by 14 points. Chime captures roughly 42% of Sun Belt Citation Share (TX, FL, AZ, GA, NC, NV) and falls to about 28% in the Northeast (NY, NJ, MA, CT, PA). SoFi shows the inverse pattern — 22% in the Northeast, 11% in the Sun Belt. The variance across U.S. regions exceeds the variance across the five AI engines.

Chime captures roughly 42% of Sun Belt Citation Share (TX, FL, AZ, GA, NC, NV) and falls to about 28% in the Northeast (NY, NJ, MA, CT, PA). SoFi shows the inverse pattern — 22% in the Northeast, 11% in the Sun Belt. The variance across U.S. regions exceeds the variance across the five AI engines. Four publishers supply 62% of U.S. neobank AI citations. Wikipedia, NerdWallet, Bankrate, and Reddit account for the majority of cited sources surfaced when AI assistants answer U.S. neobank questions. Neobank-owned domains account for less than 9%. Reddit alone supplies roughly 15% of citations and approximately 25% inside Perplexity.

Wikipedia, NerdWallet, Bankrate, and Reddit account for the majority of cited sources surfaced when AI assistants answer U.S. neobank questions. Neobank-owned domains account for less than 9%. Reddit alone supplies roughly 15% of citations and approximately 25% inside Perplexity. The engines disagree on whether the neobank is a bank. On safety-sensitive prompts — FDIC coverage, deposit insurance, where to park large balances — three of five AI engines classify Chime, Varo, and Current as " fintech " rather than "bank," routing the answer to chartered incumbents. Gemini does so in 53% of safety-prompt runs.

On safety-sensitive prompts — FDIC coverage, deposit insurance, where to park large balances — three of five AI engines classify Chime, Varo, and Current as " " rather than "bank," routing the answer to chartered incumbents. Gemini does so in 53% of safety-prompt runs. N26's U.S. exit anchors outdated answers two years later. AI assistants still surface "available in Europe" framing in 41% of U.S. N26 responses. In the E.U. mainland, the same brand on the same engines captures roughly 23% Citation Share — fifteen times its U.S. figure.

"The neobank category does not have a global leader — it has eight regional ones, and the brand investments that earn AI visibility in São Paulo are not the same investments that earn it in Phoenix or Manchester," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W AI Communications. "The largest neobank in the world is invisible to the largest AI-search market in the world. That is no longer a marketing problem. That is a category-definition problem."

The Index analyzed 31,500 prompts across the five leading AI assistants, drawn from six prompt classes — branded queries, non-branded category queries, comparison queries, intent-driven queries, crisis and safety queries, and cross-border or FX queries. Each prompt was run five times across time-of-day windows. Outputs were scored by two independent reviewers with an inter-rater reliability of Cohen's κ = 0.84. The 95% confidence interval on top-10 U.S. Citation Share values is ±2.1 percentage points; on regional and international top-five values, ±3.4 percentage points.

"Distribution beats deposits in AI search," said Matthew Caiola, North America CEO of 5W AI Communications. "Inside the neobank category specifically, community beats distribution. Reddit threads and Wikipedia entries do more work than most growth teams realize — and the publisher layer that feeds each AI engine is local, not global. Optimizing for the engine the buyer actually uses, in the country they actually live in, is the discipline."

The complete Neobanks AI Visibility Index 2026, including the full U.S. top-15 ranking, regional and international tables, engine-by-engine breakdown, methodology appendix with sample prompts and coding rubric, and the AI Visibility (AIV) Score composite, is available at 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/neobanks-ai-visibility-index-2026/. The full dataset is available on request to qualified press, researchers, and clients.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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