Worldwide Compression Wear and Shapewear Industry to 2027 - Featuring Adidas, EC3D Orthopaedic and Hanesbrands Among Others

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compression Wear and Shapewear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compression wear and shapewear market reached a value of US$ 14.19 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 22.27 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Compression wear and shapewear are tight-fitted garments designed to hold the body in a particular posture. They enhance athletic performance by reducing muscle fatigue, lowering the level of exertion, increasing power and jumping abilities, and improving oxygen flow to muscles. They aid in preventing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and congestion in the veins. They also assist in keeping the garment dry by raising the water upward from the fabric and allowing sweat to be drawn to the surface. Besides this, they are used after childbirth to provide stomach and back support and simplify the daily duties of new mothers.



Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Trends:



At present, there is a rise in the fitness consciousness among individuals on account of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. This is increasing the utilization of compression wear and shapewear for exercising across the globe. Moreover, the growing participation of individuals in sports activities is positively influencing the market. In addition, various technologies like bonding and laser cutting are helping eliminate seams, hems, and bulky fastenings in compression wear and shapewear.

This, along with the escalating demand for garments with softer and more breathable fabrics, is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, the wide availability of compression wear and shapewear through online and offline stores is stimulating the growth of the market. Additionally, they help contour and make the body appear slimmer by toning up the excess fat from different parts like thighs and belly, which is bolstering the market growth. Other growth-inducing factors are the rising adoption of compression wear among the geriatric population and advancements in garment designs and fabric technology.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 2XU Pty Ltd, Adidas AG, Anita Dr.Helbig GmbH, EC3D Orthopaedic, Hanesbrands Inc. (Sara Lee Corporation), Nike Inc., Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd., Orion Manufacturing Inc., Puma SE (Artemis S.A), Spanx Inc., Under Armour Inc., Wacoal America Inc and Zoot Sports Inc. (K2 Sports LLC).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global compression wear and shapewear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global compression wear and shapewear market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global compression wear and shapewear market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Compression Wear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Bottoms

6.1.2.2 Tops

6.1.2.3 Sleeves

6.1.2.4 Socks, Stockings and Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Shapewear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Gender

7.1 Male

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Female

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Multi-Retail Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Specialty Retail Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Channels

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Performance and Recovery

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Body Shaping and Lifestyle

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 2XU Pty Ltd

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Adidas AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Anita Dr.Helbig GmbH

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 EC3D Orthopaedic

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Hanesbrands Inc. (Sara Lee Corporation)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Nike Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Orion Manufacturing Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Puma SE (Artemis S.A)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Spanx Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Under Armour Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Wacoal America Inc

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Zoot Sports Inc. (K2 Sports LLC)

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9zaoa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets