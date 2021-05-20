Worldwide Concrete Surface Retarders Industry to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Surface Retarders Market Research Report by Raw Material (Inorganic Agents and Organic Agents), by Type (Solvent-Based and Water-Based), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market is expected to grow from USD 59.53 Million in 2020 to USD 79.73 Million by the end of 2025.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market including Adomast Manufacturing, BASF, Cemex, Chemmasters, Chryso Group, Dayton Superior, Fabrino Produktionsgesellschaft Mbh & Co. Kg, Fosroc, Fritz-Pak, GCP Applied Technologies, Interstar Materials, Kingdom Products, Larsen Building Products, Mapei, Norsekem, Other Players, Parchem Construction Supplies, Premiere Concrete Admixtures, Prime Exposure, Reckli, Russtech, Sika, The Euclid Chemical Company, Thermax, TK Products, Twin City Concrete Products, and W. R. Meadows.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Concrete Surface Retarders Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Application Outlook

3.4. Raw Material Outlook

3.5. Type Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing awareness and demand for low energy consumption buildings

5.1.1.2. Increasing urban population and significant rise in demand for residential complex

5.1.1.3. Growth in industrial infrastructure

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concrete retarders may have variable action on different types of cement

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising infrastructure investment in emerging markets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of awareness among consumers

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, By Raw Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Inorganic Agents

6.3. Organic Agents



7. Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Solvent-Based

7.3. Water-Based



8. Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial

8.3. Residential



9. Americas Concrete Surface Retarders Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Concrete Surface Retarders Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Concrete Surface Retarders Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.5.4. Investment & Funding

12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Adomast Manufacturing

13.2. BASF

13.3. Cemex

13.4. Chemmasters

13.5. Chryso Group

13.6. Dayton Superior

13.7. Fabrino Produktionsgesellschaft Mbh & Co. Kg

13.8. Fosroc

13.9. Fritz-Pak

13.10. GCP Applied Technologies

13.11. Interstar Materials

13.12. Kingdom Products

13.13. Larsen Building Products

13.14. Mapei

13.15. Norsekem

13.16. Other Players

13.17. Parchem Construction Supplies

13.18. Premiere Concrete Admixtures

13.19. Prime Exposure

13.20. Reckli

13.21. Russtech

13.22. Sika

13.23. The Euclid Chemical Company

13.24. Thermax

13.25. TK Products

13.26. Twin City Concrete Products

13.27. W. R. Meadows



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hb3aqk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

