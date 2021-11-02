Worldwide Investigational New Drug CDMO Industry to 2028 - Increasing Outsourcing Services by Pharmaceutical Companies is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigational New Drug CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Small Molecule, Large Molecule), By Service (Contract Development, Contract Manufacturing), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global investigational new drug CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

This is largely due to the increased R&D investments, along with stringent regulations pertaining to IND.



The U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are health authority bodies that regulate the use of investigational drugs in the U.S. and the European Union, respectively. In addition, investigational review boards (IRBs) in the U.S. and ethics committees (ECs) in the European Union must approve the use of drugs in humans.



It is the requirement of a federal law that a drug be the subject of an approved marketing application prior to it is distributed or transported across the state lines. Hence, sponsors aiming to conduct clinical studies that involve an IND should gain exemption from the FDA to permit the shipping of the investigational drug to clinical investigators in several states.



The pandemic has significantly impacted the global economy in 2020 and has an ongoing impact on various industries. However, the market for IND CDMO has benefited from the pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, prospective sponsors demanded facility audits to ensure CDMOs had the required capacity, equipment, and personnel to undertake their projects. Nowadays, CDMOs should find new ways to attract new sponsors, such as through videos, virtual reality, and other technologies that allow sponsors to virtually experience the site.



Investigational New Drug CDMO Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the small molecule segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 89.0% in 2020. This is largely due to the increasing number of small molecules in development. Besides, in 2019, the small molecules dominated the new drug approvals accounting for 79% of all the NME approvals

Based on service, the contract development segment led the market with a revenue share of 85.5% in 2020. The contract development offers several benefits over in-house development of drugs, such as access to industry experts, less time to market, cost-effectiveness, and more focus on core competencies

By end user, pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of 69.4% in 2020. This is due to the changes in the pharmaceutical industry that have an impact on research and development strategies, which, in turn, influence new drug approval trends

Asia Pacific to register the fastest growth rate of 7.7% over the forecast period. Due to the rapid growth of pharmaceutical firms and contract manufacturing organizations in developing countries, such as India and China , the region is likely to overtake Europe and North America in the near future

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global IND CDMO Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing outsourcing services by pharmaceutical companies

3.2.1.2 Rising investment in R&D

3.2.1.3 Growing pharmaceutical industry

3.2.1.5 Stringent regulatory requirements

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Compliance issues while outsourcing

3.2.2.2 Changing scenario in developing countries

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Market

3.5 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6 Global IND CDMO: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.3 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Global IND CDMO Market: Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Global IND CDMO Market: Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Small Molecule

4.2.1 Small Molecule Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3 Large Molecule

4.3.1 Large Molecule Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Global IND CDMO Market: Service Segment Analysis

5.1 Global IND CDMO Market: Service Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Contract Development

5.3 Contract Manufacturing



Chapter 6 Global IND CDMO Market: End-user Segment Analysis

6.1 Global IND CDMO Market: End-user Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

6.2.1 Pharmaceutical companies IND CDMO Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Biotech

6.3.2. Biotech Companies IND CDMO Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4 Others

6.4.2. Others IND CDMO Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Global IND CDMO Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Catalent, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Service Benchmarking

8.1.3 Financial Performance

8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2 Lonza

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Service Benchmarking

8.2.5 Strategic Initiatives

8.3 Recipharm AB

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Service Benchmarking

8.3.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.4 Siegfried Holding AG

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Service Benchmarking

8.5 Patheon Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Service Benchmarking

8.6 Covance

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Service Benchmarking

8.7 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Service Benchmarking

8.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.8 Cambrex Corporation

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Service Benchmarking

8.9 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Service Benchmarking

8.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.10 Syneous Health

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Service Benchmarking

8.10.4 Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie89fb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

