Worldwide Logistics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ceva Holdings, FedEx and United Parcel Service Among Others

The global logistics market reached a value of US$ 4.92 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.55 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

The global logistics market reached a value of US$ 4.92 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.55 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The global logistics market in its present state has come about as a result of an amalgamation of supply side and demand side trends. The rapid proliferation of trade agreements among various nations is the major demand driver of the global logistics market.

Additionally, the initiatives aimed at increasing globe trade activities have expanded the demand for logistics in order to keep pace with the rising needs of importers and exporters. Logistics refers to the process of planning and coordinating resources and services from the point of origin to the point of consumption. This process provides efficient and effective transportation and storage of goods and services. The major components of logistics involved in the proper functioning of an organisation or a business include inventory management, inbound and outbound transportation, material handling, warehousing, etc. In recent years, the logistics industry has benefitted from the advancements made in technology, integration, globalization, legislation, and confederations.



The advancements in technology which involve automated material handling equipment, biometrics, GPS, etc. aid organisations and businesses to work proficiently, thereby spurring the growth of the logistics market across the globe. The upsurge in internet retailing and the increasing popularity of online shopping are some of the other factors supporting the market growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analysed with some of the key players being J.B. Hunt Transport Services, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, FedEx Corp., United Parcel Service, Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., Kenco Group, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Americold Logistics, LLC and DSV Air & Sea Inc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global logistics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the logistics market in any manner.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du92ms

