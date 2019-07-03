Worldwide Particle Board Market Outlook to 2024 with Kastamonu, Roseburg, Norbord, Boise Cascade, and Columbia Dominating the Landscape

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Particle Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report finds that the particle board market reached a value of US$ 19.3 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2011-2018. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 25 Billion by 2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global particle board industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Market Drivers & Segmentation

Particle boards are mostly used in places such as recording studios and concert venues due to their excellent sound-absorbing properties. These are also used for making household furniture such as kitchen cabinets, bookcases, doors, windows, and covering the walls and floor. Moreover, particle boards can be painted, wallpapered and laminated which adds to the aesthetic quality of the surroundings.

On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as commercial and residential. The residential sector is the largest consumer for plywood, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the total global market.

The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that Europe is the largest market for particle board. Some of the other major regions are North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and has provided the details of the key players. Some of the major players are Kastamonu, Roseburg, Norbord, Boise Cascade, Columbia, etc.

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Engineered Wood Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Global Particle Board Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Application

6.6 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Application

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Strengths

6.8.3 Weaknesses

6.8.4 Opportunities

6.8.5 Threats

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Forest Owners

6.9.3 Sawmills

6.9.4 Manufacturers

6.9.5 Distributors and Retailers

6.9.6 Exporters

6.9.7 End-Use Industries

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.10.4 Degree of Competition

6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial



9 Market Breakup by Sector

9.1 New Construction

9.2 Replacement



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Particle Boards Manufacturing

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles



