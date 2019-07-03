Worldwide Particle Board Market Outlook to 2024 with Kastamonu, Roseburg, Norbord, Boise Cascade, and Columbia Dominating the Landscape
Jul 03, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Particle Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report finds that the particle board market reached a value of US$ 19.3 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2011-2018. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 25 Billion by 2024.
This report provides a deep insight into the global particle board industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a particle board manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
Market Drivers & Segmentation
Particle boards are mostly used in places such as recording studios and concert venues due to their excellent sound-absorbing properties. These are also used for making household furniture such as kitchen cabinets, bookcases, doors, windows, and covering the walls and floor. Moreover, particle boards can be painted, wallpapered and laminated which adds to the aesthetic quality of the surroundings.
On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as commercial and residential. The residential sector is the largest consumer for plywood, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the total global market.
The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that Europe is the largest market for particle board. Some of the other major regions are North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and has provided the details of the key players. Some of the major players are Kastamonu, Roseburg, Norbord, Boise Cascade, Columbia, etc.
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Engineered Wood Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Global Particle Board Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Price Analysis
6.3.1 Key Price Indicators
6.3.2 Price Structure
6.3.3 Price Trends
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Application
6.6 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Application
6.7 Market Forecast
6.8 SWOT Analysis
6.8.1 Overview
6.8.2 Strengths
6.8.3 Weaknesses
6.8.4 Opportunities
6.8.5 Threats
6.9 Value Chain Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Forest Owners
6.9.3 Sawmills
6.9.4 Manufacturers
6.9.5 Distributors and Retailers
6.9.6 Exporters
6.9.7 End-Use Industries
6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.10.1 Overview
6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.10.4 Degree of Competition
6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.11 Key Success and Risk Factors
7 Market Breakup by Region
7.1 Asia Pacific
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Latin America
7.5 Middle East and Africa
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Residential
8.2 Commercial
9 Market Breakup by Sector
9.1 New Construction
9.2 Replacement
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Particle Boards Manufacturing
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Machinery
12.4 Machinery Pictures
12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
