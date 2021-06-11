Worldwide Pickles Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include ADF Foods, Pinnacle Foods and Kraft Heinz Among Others

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pickles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pickles market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Pickles are a rich source of essential nutrients like vitamins, iron, calcium and potassium and possess anti-oxidant properties. They are prepared to preserve or extend the lifespan of a fruit, vegetable or a mix of both, by either anaerobic fermentation in brine or immersion in vinegar. They are known for a wide range of health benefits, such as improving digestion, supplying essential minerals and vitamins and reducing ulcers. In recent years, the aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers have increased the popularity of cross-cultural cuisine which, in turn, has helped in driving the demand for pickles worldwide.



In recent years, non-GMO and organic pickles have gained traction among health-conscious consumers. These products are made without preservatives and other synthetic chemicals which can have a negative impact on health. Moreover, the manufacturers are introducing new flavors as per the local tastes and preferences of consumers. The leading companies are also offering convenient and cost-effective packaging options for pickles to facilitate ease of use and on-the-go consumption. These packaging variants range from glass jars, PET jars and single-serve packs to stand-up and multi-layered coextruded pouches to polypropylene injection molded containers with flexible heat-sealable and peelable lids. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pickles market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market is fragmented in nature with numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

ADF Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Kraft Heinz

Del Monte Foods

Reitzel

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pickles market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pickles market?

What are the key regions in the global pickles market?

Which are the popular product types in the global pickles market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global pickles market?

What are the several taste categories in the global pickles market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pickles market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pickles market?

What is the structure of the global pickles market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pickles market?

How are pickles manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pickles Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Taste

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fruit Pickles

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Vegetable Pickles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Meat Pickles

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Taste

7.1 Sweet Pickles

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Salty Pickles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Sour Pickles

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Independent Retailers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Pickles Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 ADF Foods

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.2 Pinnacle Foods Inc.

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.4 Financials

11.3.3 Kraft Heinz

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.4 Del Monte Foods

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.5 Reitzel

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

