Worldwide Plastic Additives Industry to 2026 - Players Include Akzonobel, Albemarle and BASF Among Others
Mar 03, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plastic additives market reached a value of US$ 46.2 Billion in 2020. A plastic additive is a chemical compound that is added to polymers to improve the chemical and physical properties of plastic products. It acts as a catalyst or filler to improve the strength to weight ratio, luster, durability, corrosion resistance and heat sensitivity of the product. Some of the commonly used plastic additives include property extenders, modifiers, stabilizers and processing aids, which are used for commodity, engineering and high-performance plastics. Owing to these benefits, they also find extensive applications across various industries, including packaging, construction, automotive and manufacturing.
The rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the replacement of conventional materials used in the production of consumer goods and various textiles, agricultural and medical products is also providing a boost to the market growth. For instance, plastic products with enhanced mechanical and electrical properties are used in place of traditionally used materials, such as glass, paper, ceramic and metal.
Additionally, the rising product demand from the packaging industry is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) are among the most commonly used packaging materials across the globe. They are often treated with plastic additives to extend their operational life, appearance and mechanical properties. Other factors, including the growing demand for disposable and reusable plastic products from the medical industry, along with the widespread adoption of 3D printing technologies, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global plastic additives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Akzonobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, BASF, Clariant AG, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global plastic additives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global plastic additives market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the additive type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the plastic type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global plastic additives market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Plastic Additives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Additive Type
6.1 Plasticizers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Stabilizers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Flame Retardants
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Impact Modifiers
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Plastic Type
7.1 Commodity Plastic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Engineering Plastic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 High Performance Plastic
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Packaging
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Consumer Goods
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Construction
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Function
9.1 Property Modifiers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Property Stabilizers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Property Extenders
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Processing Aids
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Akzonobel NV
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Albemarle Corporation
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 BASF
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Clariant AG
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 DowDuPont
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Evonik Industries AG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Kaneka Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Lanxess AG
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkxcz9
