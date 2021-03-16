Worldwide Teledentistry Industry to 2027 - Introduction of New Teledentistry Platforms Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teledentistry Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component; Delivery Mode; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global teledentistry market is expected to reach US$ 2,614.50 million by 2027 from US$ 667.13 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global teledentistry market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.



Based on component, the teledentistry market is segmented into hardware and software & services. The software and services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The teledentistry software allows the users to accomplish tasks necessary for acquisition and organization of patient health information. Moreover, budding digitalization in the developed nations has enabled patients to take up dental care at a reduced cost and time. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for the market players operating in this domain.



Increasing burden of oral diseases and growing adoption of teledentistry are likely to boost the market growth over the years. However, rise in cyber threats and risks associated with data security are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have a significant impact on the teledentistry market. Growing cases of COVID-19 and rising need for healthcare services have improved communication between nurses, physicians, and patients and helped expand the healthcare infrastructure, due to which demand for better communication systems, such as teledentistry, is mounting. The teledentistry market is anticipated to show strong growth in the US as it is among the worst affected countries globally.



Some of the key players operating in the teledentistry market include ViDe Virtual Dental; Koninklijke Philips N.V; TheTeleDentists; MouthWatch, LLC; Denteractive Solutions, Inc.; Patterson Companies, Inc.; Virtudent, Inc.; Dentulu; HealthTap, Inc.; and e-DENTECH.



The market players are focused on technological advancements and innovative steps to improve the teledentistry services. For instance, in March 2020, TeleDentists, in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, used virtual dental consultations to provide direct access to dental treatment. With social distancing and dental clinics being advised to limit practice operations to emergency-only treatment, TeleDentists believed that teledentistry is the only option as the virus is continuously spreading.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/augbpu

