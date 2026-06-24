Worth Clark Realty Outpaces Market with Nearly 10% Y-o-Y Transaction Growth & New Technology Platforms

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth Clark Realty continues to outperform the broader housing market and expects to see nearly 10% growth in sales transactions for the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

"We're in the fourth year of systemic challenges in the residential housing market," said Matt Johnson, Worth Clark's CEO. "Since 2022, buyers and sellers have been dealing with a mix of high uncertainty, elevated interest rates, and overall affordability challenges. Worth Clark agents have helped thousands of clients participate in the promise of ownership despite those headwinds this year. It's a true credit to our entire team."

Worth Clark Realty projects nearly 10% Y-o-Y transaction growth in H1 2026 while rolling out new agent tech. Post this

While Worth Clark Realty has long been recognized for providing agents with incredible economic value, authentic brokerage services, and guaranteed support, highly productive agents are increasingly drawn to WCR by an additional promise: we are making Worth Clark the easiest place in the industry to do business.

2026 represents a major technological evolution for the brokerage, with systems being reimagined and built from the ground up to eliminate administrative headaches, accelerate compliance review, and give agents unprecedented visibility into their business.

"Agents shouldn't have to fight their technology to close a deal," said Steven Barks, who leads technology and product innovation at Worth Clark Realty. "We are entirely focused on stripping away the friction that slows down modern real estate professionals. We're building a faster, more intuitive, and highly transparent platform that will allow agents to spend less time on paperwork and more time serving their clients."

Several major advancements are rolling out across our markets starting this July, including:

Accelerated Compliance & Review: A re-engineered document review process cuts file turnaround times by over 50%, ensuring faster, more consistent clear-to-close.

A re-engineered document review process cuts file turnaround times by over 50%, ensuring faster, more consistent clear-to-close. Frictionless Transaction Management: Our new transaction management platform can reduce an agent's manual work by more than half compared to the previous system.

Our new transaction management platform can reduce an agent's manual work by more than half compared to the previous system. Complete Transparency: Built-in real-time cap tracking, revenue reporting, and crystal-clear funding views give agents an instant, accurate picture of their business.

These improvements are just the start of our commitment to invest in ongoing platform improvements that make Worth Clark the easiest place to do business while staying true to our core attributes: high-value, authentic no-gimmicks brokerage service and guaranteed support. For more information about Worth Clark Realty and its agent-first technology suite, visit www.worthclark.com.

About Worth Clark Realty

Worth Clark Realty is a national real estate brokerage built for the modern agent. By blending cutting-edge virtual infrastructure, incredible commission value, authentic brokerage services, and guaranteed support, Worth Clark empowers real estate entrepreneurs to run highly successful businesses with freedom and autonomy.

SOURCE Worth Clark Realty