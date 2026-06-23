Worth Clark Realty Surpasses 100 Agents in Central Florida, Projects 60% Transaction Growth for 2026

Driven by an agent-centric 100% commission model and guaranteed support, the national brokerage cements its position as a top-five firm in the region.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worth Clark Realty, ranked as the 45th largest private independent real estate brokerage in the United States, today announced a major growth milestone in its Central Florida operations. Under the local leadership of Managing Broker Chris Day, the firm has officially surpassed 100 agents in the market, fueling a projected 60% increase in transaction growth year-over-year.

Since expanding its brokerage operations to Florida in 2021, Worth Clark Realty has disrupted the local landscape by offering agents an alternative to traditional splits: a true 100% commission model built on the pillars of autonomy, guaranteed support, and cutting-edge technology.

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The strategy is yielding historic results. Specifically, in The Villages, Worth Clark Realty closed out 2025 as the 4th largest firm for closed sale transactions (239) and the 5th largest firm for closed sales volume ($95.5 million). Moving through 2026, the brokerage's Central Florida office is pacing significantly ahead of last year's metrics. Year-to-date, local Worth Clark agents have already closed over 300 sale transactions accounting for more than $100 million in sales volume, and are currently projected to eclipse 600 closed sale transactions by the end of the year.

"What Chris Day and our Central Florida team have achieved is proof that when you empower agents with flexibility and let them keep their hard-earned money, they thrive," said Ryan Michaelis, Chief Growth Officer of Worth Clark Realty. "We don't believe agents should have to compromise between keeping 100% of their commission and receiving top-tier broker support. We give them the tools, the technology, and the freedom to scale on their own terms, whether that's in residential sales or expanding into commercial markets through our Worth Clark Main Street division."

Worth Clark Realty's rapid growth in Central Florida and The Villages has caught national attention. Managing Broker Chris Day was recently featured on the HousingWire Daily Podcast to discuss how the firm's model is successfully reshaping agent recruitment and retention in competitive markets. Demonstrating the productivity of the local office, three of Worth Clark's agents in Central Florida currently rank in the top 3% of all 1,100 agents across the entire national company, including Day himself.

"Surpassing 100 local agents isn't just a win for our team—it's a win for real estate independence in Central Florida," said Chris Day, Managing Broker. "Agents are joining Worth Clark because they are tired of high splits and administrative red tape. They want the flexibility to run their businesses their way, backed by a culture of absolute support. Seeing our local agents rise into the top tiers of our national network shows that our platform provides everything a modern Realtor® needs to build a highly profitable, sustainable business."

Beyond residential real estate, Worth Clark Realty also offers an avenue for agents to expand their portfolios into commercial property management and sales through its dedicated commercial branch, Worth Clark Main Street.

To learn more about the firm's 100% commission structure, instant broker support, and tech stack, visit Worth Clark Realty's Career Page.

About Worth Clark Realty Worth Clark Realty is an authentic, full-service, agent-centric real estate brokerage headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. As the 45th largest private independent brokerage in the U.S., Worth Clark supports 1,100 agents across 19 states and approximately 60 markets, closing roughly 6,000 transactions annually. Built on a foundation of freedom, flexibility, and 100% commission, Worth Clark provides the comprehensive tools, technology, and guaranteed support necessary for agents to grow successful, autonomous businesses.

SOURCE Worth Clark Realty