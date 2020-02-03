WoW Health Honored with Innovation Award at ASCEND Summit

WoW Health was recognized for its innovative and disruptive healthcare technology and plan designs that allow market forces to drive health care delivery, thereby ensuring the best value for both consumers and health care providers. WoW Health has pioneered the revolutionary concept of ACA-compliant health plans that pay for outpatient services on a "cash'' basis together with major medical coverage. This strategy helps consumers save 25-40% compared to traditional health insurance plans.

WoW Health provides an online marketplace that allows medical providers to connect directly with prepaid patients on a "cash" basis for their services. This transparent environment not only allows medical providers to control their prices, but also enables patients to seek the best value. WoW Health has partnered with leading health care companies to provide unique options for major medical coverage for our members.

Partnering with top employee benefit advisers to offer novel solutions that improve both health care quality and cost, WoW Health is launching a national program in Q1 of 2020 to introduce the WoW Health Plan to employers.

To learn more about WoW Health, visit wowhealthsolutions.com .

