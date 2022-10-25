WQEB 97.3 Radio Cafe Launches $10 Million Housing Initiative After Eviction Crisis Facing Black Women

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the pandemic, Black women have experienced the highest rates of eviction, both residential and commercial. Though being the most educated and entrepreneurial in the country, recent studies show Black women also receive the most incidents of any type of violence in the country. Therefore, Cafe City is envisioned as a safe haven for Black women regardless of their socioeconomic background.

WQEB 97.3, a proud sponsor of FESTIVAL PEACHTREE LATINO Vee Powell drove 7 hours from VA to support WQEB 97.3

"Trump might have said it, but we're getting it done. You can't make America great again without the blueprint. Everyone knows Black women shape the culture… most imitated, least celebrated. We come out like diamonds, but it's time to ease the pressure. Even coal has a purpose. Not everyone has the means or know how to recover… that's where we come in having been in that position ourselves," says Queen Everlena Brown de Thiam (QEB), Program Director of WQEB 97.3.

Subsidiaries of QEB FOUNDATION, WQEB 97.3 Radio Cafe & FABRIQ is a Community Alliance for Empowerment (CAFE). A portion of proceeds benefit scholarships, grants, and community projects like CAFE CITY Housing Initiative. They are not only breaking news and breaking artists, but breaking generational cycles of poverty.

Starting at $100, one not only gets key access to Cafe City, 3 nights free every year ($500), and generates wealth from future deals of the company ($1000 sub-ownership, parent-ownership by invitation only). The 1500 acre proposed site for Cafe City includes a residential district, commercial district, farmland, camping and hunting grounds. Located 2 hours away from Atlanta, the farm resort presents a new model for agritourism. So far, WQEB 97.3 has raised $70,000 to break ground. Their goal is to get 100,000 keys sold before the end of the year.

