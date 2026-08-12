Wrapbook Launches New Entertainment Production Finance Series: WRAPPED

Short-Form Original Video Series Explores the Financial Infrastructure of Entertainment Production

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapbook, the AI platform with an all-in-one solution for production finance, today announced the launch of WRAPPED, a short-form original video series exploring the business and financial mechanics behind film, television, and digital production. The inaugural episode explores the legacy and the future of federal film production incentives, diving deep to explain the recently expired and often misunderstood tax provision, Section 181.

The first episode of WRAPPED is available now at the link below:

WRAPPED

https://youtu.be/QygscrhQztw

Hosted by Wrapbook co-founder Cameron Woodward, WRAPPED is a first of its kind video series dedicated to unpacking the financial infrastructure that powers modern entertainment production for feature films, television, independent productions, and the growing world of creator-driven content.

Each episode examines a key production finance topic through expert analysis, hard data, and industry context. The series will explore foundational subjects such as completion bonds, loan-out structures, payroll mechanics, tax incentives, and film financing structures, while also providing timely analysis of important legislative changes, industry trends, and other market shifts shaping the entertainment industry.

Woodward, who has spent years working at the intersection of entertainment production and finance, draws on his experience to guide viewers through the high-stakes financial systems that power modern productions, translating complex production finance concepts into practical insights that reveal how the industry's financial infrastructure actually works.

Designed for producers, production accountants, entertainment executives, entertainment finance decision-makers, and emerging filmmakers alike, WRAPPED will feature expert commentary, analysis, and thorough journalistic exploration offering an insider's perspective on the business of production and the financial decisions that influence every stage of a project's lifecycle.

"Wrapbook has a responsibility to bring the best technology, analysis, and resources to filmmakers and the production finance and accounting teams who rely on us. WRAPPED takes the sharpest insights from our researchers and experts and turns them into episodes that are clear, useful, and even fun to watch," said Cameron Woodward, Wrapbook co-founder.

In the series' inaugural episode, WRAPPED unpacks the legacy—and the future—of federal film production incentives, with a deep dive into the recently expired, often misunderstood, Section 181 tax provision which quietly shaped a generation of production financing. Going beyond the headlines, WRAPPED leverages Wrapbook's authority in the production accounting and finance space to answer questions that the industry is still reckoning with: what does federal production landscape look like in the aftermath of Section 181's expiration, and where do we go from here?

The launch of the WRAPPED, reflects Wrapbook's investment in educating and supporting the entertainment production community, all while they continue to redefine production payroll with tools that help teams work smarter, plan ahead, and stay compliant in today's ever-changing media landscape. Alongside its production finance platform, the company aims to provide clear, practical resources that help professionals better understand the increasingly complex financial landscape behind modern productions.

ABOUT WRAPBOOK:

Wrapbook is the AI platform for production finance with payroll, spend, and accounting in one elegant platform. Built for feature films, TV, and commercials, Wrapbook is trusted by teams at Netflix, Paramount and Anonymous Content. The company has 350+ employees and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo.

WEBSITE: www.wrapbook.com

INSTAGRAM: @wrapbook

X:@wrapbook

SOURCE Wrapbook