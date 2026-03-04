Wrapbook Releases 2026 State of Production Finance & Accounting Report

Cost pressure is reshaping decision-making, daily operations, and investment priorities

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapbook, a payroll and production accounting platform for the entertainment industry, today announced the findings from the 2026 State of Production Finance & Accounting report. Based on responses from 100 production finance and accounting professionals, the study reveals how sustained cost pressure is reshaping decision-making, daily operations, and investment priorities across the industry.

Rising Production Costs Are the Industry's Top Challenge

The State of Production Finance and Accounting

Nearly 90% of respondents cite tightening budgets or rising production costs as their number one concern.

That pressure is changing behavior at every level:

Finance executives report more conservative project decisions, including increased selectivity around greenlighting, greater investment in lower-budget and higher-margin projects, and stronger emphasis on franchise-driven content.





Production accountants describe greater operational strain, with delays, rework, manual tasks, and approval bottlenecks carrying heightened consequences when budgets are under scrutiny.

System Limitations Are Amplifying Budget Pressure

Cost constraints are being intensified by long-standing workflow inefficiencies.

64% of finance leaders identify disconnected systems and technology gaps as the biggest barrier to accurately predicting cash flow.





More than 80% of accounting teams rely on email and manual data entry to complete core tasks, particularly in accounts payable, often across spreadsheets, shared drives, and multiple tools.

"What this research highlights is a systems problem, not a people problem," said Ali Javid, CEO of Wrapbook. "Teams understand their budgets. But when execution happens across disconnected tools, it becomes harder to adapt quickly, especially in a more cost-sensitive environment."

Looking Ahead: Cost Control and Time Savings Lead Priorities

As teams plan for the year ahead, operational discipline is front and center.

Cost control ranks as the top overall priority cited by respondents.

More than 60% of finance leaders are focused on strategies to optimize cash flow.

Time savings is emerging as a key driver of technology investment.

The research paints a frank but ultimately optimistic picture. The pressure is real, but so is the progress. Production finance teams are reducing manual work, connecting systems, and finding better ways to stay in control.

Read the full State of Production Finance & Accounting Report here. You can also register here to attend Wrapbook's webinar that will unpack the report's findings.

This was an independent study conducted by Propeller Insights between December 2025 and January 2026, surveying 100 active production finance and accounting professionals.

