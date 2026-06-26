Wright Investors' Service, Inc. Welcomes Visionary Planning & Investment to Expand Private Wealth Management Platform

SHELTON, Conn., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Investors' Service, Inc. ("Wright"), a nationally recognized independent Registered Investment Advisor with a legacy dating back to 1960, announced the integration of Visionary Planning & Investment, LLC ("Visionary"), founded by financial advisor Chris Landry.

The transaction brings together two firms that share a commitment to fiduciary responsibility, personalized advice, and client success. As part of the transition, Visionary clients will continue to work directly with Chris Landry while gaining access to Wright's investment research, investment offerings, planning resources, infrastructure, and client service capabilities.

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to strengthening how we serve clients," said Amit S. Khandwala, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Wright Investors' Service. "Chris has built an exceptional practice grounded in trust, integrity, and a deep commitment to helping families achieve their financial goals. We are proud to welcome Chris and his clients to the Wright family and build on that foundation together."

Founded on the belief that financial planning should be both personal and visionary, Visionary has helped individuals and families navigate complex financial decisions with confidence and clarity. By joining Wright, the firm gains access to the resources of a larger organization while preserving the client relationships that have defined its success.

"For me, the decision was about finding the right long-term home for my clients," said Chris Landry, Founder of Visionary. "Wright shares the same client-first philosophy and fiduciary values that have guided my practice. This transition allows me to continue providing the individualized attention my clients expect while enhancing the services available to them."

The integration also reflects Wright's vision of combining entrepreneurial advisory talent with institutional-quality resources. The firm continues to invest in technology, research, financial planning, and client service excellence to support advisors and clients in a changing financial landscape.

"At Wright, we believe the future of wealth management lies at the intersection of trusted relationships and sophisticated capabilities," said Manish Maheshwari, CFA, President and Co-CIO of Wright Investors' Service. "Chris has earned the confidence of his clients through decades of thoughtful guidance. Together, we are creating a stronger platform that preserves those relationships while providing greater resources, stability, and opportunities for growth."

Clients of Visionary will experience a seamless transition with no changes to their advisor relationship. The integration is designed to maintain continuity while enhancing client experience through access to Wright's team of investment professionals and planning specialists.

This partnership marks another milestone in Wright's growth strategy as it expands among independent advisors seeking a fiduciary-focused platform that supports advisor independence and client success.

About Wright Investors' Service, Inc.

Wright Investors' Service, Inc. is an independent, employee-owned Registered Investment Advisor providing investment management, financial planning, and wealth advisory services.

Media Contact:

Amit S. Khandwala

[email protected]

203-783-4350

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of investment advisory services. Advisory services are provided in accordance with applicable regulatory and contractual requirements.

SOURCE Wright Investors' Service, Inc.