Wright Investors' Service, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Tepoorten as Part of Ongoing Strategic Growth

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Investors' Service, Inc. today announced the addition of Matthew Tepoorten, Vice President, a financial advisor with more than 26 years of experience in the financial services industry, as part of the firm's continued, disciplined growth strategy.

Wright's expansion is focused on selectively adding experienced professionals who align with the firm's long-standing commitment to independence, fiduciary responsibility, and research-driven investment management. Matthew's background and advisory philosophy complement Wright's emphasis on long-term planning and thoughtful portfolio construction.

"Matthew brings a depth of experience and a client-focused perspective that aligns well with Wright's culture and values," said Amit S. Khandwala, Chief Executive Officer of Wright Investors' Service, Inc., "As we continue to invest in the firm's future, our priority is building a team that supports sustainable growth while maintaining the standards our clients and partners expect."

Founded more than 65 years ago, Wright Investors' Service, Inc. has established a reputation for managing wealth with a consistent focus on service, performance, and ethics. The firm's approach integrates rigorous research, portfolio discipline, and an understanding of how financial strategies support clients' broader life and generational objectives.

Matthew commented on joining the firm:

"I am pleased to join Wright Investors' Service, Inc. and to be part of a firm whose mission and long-term perspective closely align with my own professional philosophy," said Tepoorten. "Wright's focus on disciplined investing, adaptability to evolving markets, and collaboration across the advisory team makes it a compelling platform for serving clients over time."

In his role, Matthew will operate within Wright's established advisory and investment framework, contributing to the firm's collaborative culture and long-term vision. His transition reflects an alignment of professional values and experience, while fully respecting all applicable contractual and regulatory obligations.

About Wright Investors' Service, Inc.

Wright Investors' Service, Inc. is an independent, SEC-registered investment advisory firm with more than six decades of experience serving individuals, families, and institutions. The firm is known for its research-driven investment approach and commitment to fiduciary principles.

About Wright Private Asset Management (WPAM)

Wright Private Asset Management (WPAM) is the private wealth platform of Wright Investors' Service, Inc., designed to support financial advisors with investment management, portfolio construction, and research resources. WPAM provides a flexible advisory framework that emphasizes disciplined investing, risk management, and long-term planning while enabling advisors to deliver personalized advice tailored to each client's objectives and circumstances.

