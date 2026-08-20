WrkPlan Announces Major Product Expansion: WrkPlanEDGE, WrkPlanAI RFP Response Generation, and Manufacturing, Inventory & Warehouse Management

Modern Microsoft technology, practical AI automation, and expanded operational capabilities for government contractors

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WrkPlan today announced a major expansion of its product portfolio with three significant offerings: WrkPlanEDGE, WrkPlanAI RFP Response Generation, and WrkPlan Manufacturing, Inventory & Warehouse Management.

Together, these products represent the next generation of WrkPlan - combining decades of experience serving government contractors with modern Microsoft technology, Artificial Intelligence, and expanded operational capabilities.

WrkPlanEDGE - The Next Generation of WrkPlan

WrkPlanEDGE is a major modernization of the proven WrkPlan ERP platform, built using Microsoft Blazor technology to provide a faster, more responsive, and intuitive user experience while retaining the specialized accounting, contracts, project management, and compliance capabilities government contractors rely on.

New capabilities include AI-assisted Accounts Payable processing, customizable dashboards, enhanced reporting and modern workflows. The Open Items report gives management visibility into unposted transactions, unbilled direct labor, unbilled direct expenses and other items requiring attention.

WrkPlanAI - From RFP to Compliant Proposal Draft with AI Assistance

WrkPlanAI RFP Response Generation brings Artificial Intelligence directly into one of the most important and time-consuming activities for government contractors - developing competitive responses to Requests for Proposals.

Users provide WrkPlanAI with the RFP, Statement of Work, attachments and amendments, together with access to relevant company information, including past-performance files and experience summaries. WrkPlanAI analyzes these materials and assists in developing structured drafts of compliant Cost and Technical proposals, ready for Subject Matter Experts and Business Development professionals to review, validate, strengthen and refine.

Instead of beginning each proposal with a blank page, proposal teams gain an intelligent starting point based on the solicitation and their organization's knowledge and experience - helping reduce proposal preparation time and pursue opportunities more efficiently.

WrkPlan Manufacturing, Inventory, and Warehouse Management

WrkPlan is also expanding beyond traditional government contracting ERP with integrated Manufacturing. Inventory and Warehouse Management. Designed for government contractors that manufacture, stock, manage, or ship products and materials- as well as commercial manufacturers- the solution connects operational activity directly with WrkPlan accounting, contracts, projects and procurement.

Capabilities include MRP and production Planning, multi-level Bill of Materials (BOM), production scheduling, inventory control and valuation, barcoding, multi-location warehouse management, receiving, picking, packing, shipping, and integrated invoicing. Manufacturing and Warehouse Management can be implemented separately or together.

"This is an important milestone in the evolution of WrkPlan. With WrkPlan Edge, AI- powered Response Generation and Manufacturing, Inventory and Warehouse Management, we are expanding from a proven government contracting ERP system into a broader technology platform. Our focus is practical- using modern technology and Artificial Intelligence to help our customers reduce administrative effort, improve operational visibility, respond to opportunities faster and compete more effectively." - Achintya Bhattacharjee, CEO, WrkPlan

About WrkPlan

WrkPlan provides ERP and business management solution designed specifically for government contractors. Its solution support accounting, contracts, project management, timekeeping, procurement, business development, inventory management, manufacturing and other specialized operational requirements.

Media & Product Inquiries

Derek Cross, Director of Operations, WrkPlan | Email: [email protected] | Mobile: (856) 255-2846

SOURCE WrkPlan