WSA and Academy of Doctors of Audiology (ADA) Partner to Launch Listen Up Initiative Nationwide

Public awareness and PSA initiative encourages hearing protection, early intervention, and adults 50+ years of age to get their hearing screened and connect with local audiologists for expert care

Following a successful Kentucky pilot, Listen Up will expand into Texas, Florida, Colorado, and Illinois through locally targeted PSA, media, and community awareness activations

ISELIN, N.J. and FRANKFORT, Ky., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WSA and the Academy of Doctors of Audiology (ADA) today announced a national partnership to launch and scale Listen Up, a public awareness and Public Service Announcement (PSA) initiative designed to encourage adults 50 and older to make hearing screening a routine part of their healthcare program.

Led by ADA with support from WSA, Listen Up advances new guidance calling on adults to get their hearing screened beginning at age 50, establish a baseline, and connect with a local audiologist when concerns arise.

The nationwide expansion will begin in Texas, Florida, Colorado, and Illinois, bringing national hearing health messaging into local communities through targeted public service announcements, media outreach, social content, and consumer education.

Why Hearing Screening at 50 Matters

Hearing health is an increasingly urgent public health issue, particularly as hearing loss becomes visible well before traditional retirement age. The World Health Organization projects that nearly 2.5 billion people will have some degree of hearing loss by 2050, and the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders estimates that hearing loss already affects about 5% of U.S. adults ages 45-54 and 10% ages 55-64.

The impact also extends beyond hearing itself, with WHO linking unaddressed hearing loss to social isolation, loneliness, cognitive decline, and increased dementia risk, while the Lancet Commission identified hearing impairment and social isolation among modifiable dementia risk factors. This is why Listen Up is focused on making hearing screening at 50 a more visible, routine, and actionable step in healthy aging.

"Turning 50 should be a reminder to pay attention to hearing health, just as adults do with other routine health screenings," said ADA President Jill Davis, Au.D. "Hearing affects communication, connection, health, safety, and quality of life. Through Listen Up, ADA and WSA are giving consumers a clear, practical next step to get screened, understand their hearing baseline, and work with a local audiologist who can guide their care."

A Kentucky Pilot Becomes a National PSA Model

Listen Up was first piloted in Kentucky in May 2026 in partnership with the Kentucky Academy of Audiology during Better Hearing Month. The pilot focused on prevention, early intervention, and expert hearing care through state-level messaging, local audiologist participation, and public education.

Following the Kentucky pilot, WSA and ADA are expanding Listen Up through a grassroots, market-by-market model designed for broadcast, digital, social, and local market activation. The program will next roll out in Texas, Florida, Colorado, and Illinois, with each campaign tailored through collaboration among ADA, WSA, and local audiology associations where applicable.

Elevating Local Audiologists as the Front Door to Hearing Care

Listen Up is designed to move hearing health awareness beyond general education and toward meaningful consumer action. In each local market, the campaign will direct adults 50 and older to local audiologists as the expert resource for hearing screening, evaluation, counseling, and care.

By pairing national PSA messaging with local community-level activation, the initiative is designed to make hearing health more visible, make the next step easier to understand, and reinforce the role of audiologists as essential partners in healthy aging.

"WSA is deeply committed to strengthening the hearing care industry and supporting the local audiologists who serve as trusted partners in their communities," said Mike O'Neil, WSA US Wholesale President. "Our partnership with ADA and our investment in Listen Up reflect that commitment. By expanding outreach, encouraging more adults to prioritize their hearing health, and connecting them with expert care close to home, we are helping grow the industry while advancing the essential role of audiologists in healthy aging."

For more information about Listen Up or to find resources near you, visit www.audiologist.org/listenup.

About the Academy of Doctors of Audiology

The Academy of Doctors of Audiology is a leading national association, dedicated to fostering evidence-based clinical and business practices in the delivery of hearing and balance healthcare. Visit www.audiologist.org for more information.

About WSA

WSA is a global leader in hearing healthcare. WSA helps millions of people with hearing loss regain the joy of hearing through innovative hearing technologies. WSA believes that hearing unlocks human potential - and that sound isn't just something you hear - it's something you feel, share, and live through - something truly wonderful. Visit www.wsa.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Samantha Bryton

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215-764-7336

SOURCE WSA