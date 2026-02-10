WSA U.S. Recognized as a Top Employer for Third Consecutive Year

Honoring the people, culture, and values that make WSA a great place to work

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WSA, a leading global innovator in hearing aid technology and solutions, today announced that it has been named a Top Employer in the United States for the third year in a row. This certification reflects the company's continued commitment to creating a workplace where people feel supported and inspired to make a meaningful impact.

Awarded by the global Top Employers Institute, the certification recognizes organizations for excellence across six key areas: People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Well-being.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized again," said Lori Coyne, Head of HR Americas. "Our goal is for every WSA employee to feel a sense of belonging, growth, and purpose. Being recognized for three consecutive years shows that we're making that a reality."

Over the past year, WSA has continued to strengthen its people programs by expanding leadership development and apprentice programs, growing employee resource groups, enhancing recognition and rewards programs, and supporting well-being through flexible work arrangements, a variety of wellness activities, and more. According to Coyne, these efforts are rooted in a simple belief: when employees feel cared for and empowered, innovation, and customer care thrive naturally.

"This three-year streak is something our entire organization can be proud of," Coyne added. "We are energized by this recognition and committed to raising the bar each year."

Looking ahead, WSA will continue investing in its people and in volunteering opportunities that bring employees together to make a difference.

About WSA

WSA is a leading global pure-play hearing healthcare group, pioneering innovative technologies for over 140 years, helping millions of people with hearing loss regain the joy of hearing, engage in meaningful conversations, and participate fully in society. WSA operates in over 130 markets and employs more than 12,000 people across our hearing aid portfolio, which includes Widex and Signia, and a global network of hearing care professionals and consumer-facing businesses. WSA is privately owned by the Tøpholm and Westermann families, the Lundbeck Foundation, EQT and ATHOS KG. As a global leader, our ambition is to unlock human potential by making wonderful sound part of everyone's life.

