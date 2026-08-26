WSE DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Wise Group plc Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

A securities class action alleges that Wise Group plc's Form 20-F registration statement, incorporated by reference into filings made the day of its Nasdaq debut, understated known anti-money laundering deficiencies and an active Belgian criminal investigation.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE) on behalf of investors who acquired shares between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026, including shares acquired in connection with the Company's Nasdaq listing. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

WSE shares closed at $10.72 on June 3, 2026, down $2.05 per share, or 16.05%, over three sessions beginning June 1. Shares fell another $0.75 per share, or 6.2%, to $11.33 on July 24, 2026. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by September 29, 2026.

The Alleged Registration Statement Misrepresentations

The action contends that the risk disclosures carried into Wise's May 11, 2026 filings described anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing compliance failures as hypothetical future possibilities, when, as pleaded, Wise U.S. already carried what U.S. regulators later characterized as "longstanding deficiencies" in those programs.

What the Registration Statement Allegedly Misrepresented

Regulatory risk tied to Wise's pending application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national trust bank charter, filed June 16, 2025

The existence of an active Brussels Public Prosecutor's investigation of Wise Europe that plaintiffs allege had begun the prior year

had begun the prior year The scale of that inquiry, which reportedly concerned more than half a billion euros, or approximately $582.5 million, in suspicious transactions

The alleged present, rather than hypothetical, condition of AML and counter-terrorist financing controls at Wise U.S.

present, rather than hypothetical, condition of AML and counter-terrorist financing controls at Wise U.S. Placement of the OCC charter risk language, which plaintiffs allege was positioned near the bottom of an extended risk section

Alleged Listing Proceeds and Defendant Motivation

The action alleges that a successful Nasdaq debut was central to the Company's stated U.S. growth strategy, and that the alleged understatement of regulatory exposure served that objective. On July 24, 2026, press reports stated that the OCC had denied the trust charter application, citing significant supervisory and compliance concerns.

"Registration statements are the primary document investors rely on when a company moves its listing, and the complaint raises the question of whether Wise's risk language matched what was already known internally about its compliance programs. These allegations remain to be tested in court." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until September 29, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WSE Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the WSE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased WSE stock or securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the WSE class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WSE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wise Group plc made materially false or misleading statements regarding its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls and its regulatory exposure, including an undisclosed Belgian criminal investigation. When those matters became public, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I already sold my WSE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP