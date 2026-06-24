WTOP News Names Eagle Hill Consulting A Winner Of The Greater Washington Area Top Workplaces 2026 Award

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by WTOP News. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplace award is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and feedback of our employees," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "In the highly competitive Washington, D.C. region, attracting and retaining exceptional talent requires creating an environment where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. We have a culture built on a foundation of collaboration, trust, flexibility, and a shared commitment to delivering results for our clients. This recognition reinforces that our people-first approach continues to make Eagle Hill a place where talented professionals can build rewarding careers while making a lasting impact."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's a real source of pride. In today's market, it's paramount that leaders ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and to be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Eagle Hill also has earned top workplace and consulting awards from Forbes, The Washington Business Journal, and Vault.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is an award-winning business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Organizational Performance, Business Intelligence, Technology Enablement, Talent, and Change Management. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and global nonprofits. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA, and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting LLC