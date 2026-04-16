Eagle Hill Consulting Earns Prestigious USA Today Top Workplace Award

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting today announces that it has earned the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award in the 150–499 employees category. This marks yet another Top Workplaces recognition for Eagle Hill, an honor based solely on employee feedback.

"This recognition belongs to our employees," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Our team's resilience, creativity, and dedication to one another are what define Eagle Hill. When you build a culture where people support each other and feel empowered to do their best work, that translates directly into the value we deliver to our clients. That connection between culture and performance is what enables Eagle Hill to consistently deliver meaningful results."

Eagle Hill also has earned top workplace and consulting awards from Forbes, The Washington Business Journal, and Vault.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. Winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering workplace environments that prioritize employee listening and engagement.

Winners are selected based on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company that has administered the Top Workplaces program since 2006. Results are calculated from employee responses to statements measuring key drivers of engagement and performance. Energage surveyed 2,375 organizations, evaluating factors such as pay and benefits, direction and leadership, meaningfulness, and appreciation. Organizations earn Top Workplaces recognition if their aggregated employee feedback scores exceed national benchmarks.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is an award-winning business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Organizational Performance, Business Intelligence, Technology Enablement, Talent, and Change Management. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and global nonprofits. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA, and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting LLC