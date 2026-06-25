Wuffes Expands National Retail Presence With Full-Range Supplement Launch at PetSmart

The brand redefining dog health brings its full product line to the leading pet retailer in North America

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuffes, the dog supplement brand that has rapidly become the name to know in canine health, today announced its launch at PetSmart, the leading pet retailer in North America. The partnership marks another major launch for Wuffes and continued commitment to the Pet Specialty channel. It's one of the most significant milestones yet in the brand's rapid expansion from a digitally native leader to a true omni-channel presence.

Wuffes full range is now available at petsmart.com and in over 1,300 PetSmart stores nationwide, including the brand's award-winning Hip & Joint Chews in Small-Medium and Large Breed formulations, Joint Liquid, Multivitamin Chews, Calming Chews, Probiotic Chews, and Allergy & Itch Chews.

From the Fastest-Growing title to America's Biggest Pet Retailer

Ranked #400 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Wuffes has built category leadership in dog health exclusively through direct-to-consumer and marketplace channels before making its move into national retail this year.

Just five years since inception, the brand has served over 750,000 dogs, earned tens of thousands of five-star reviews, and become one of the most recognised names in pet supplements, all before stepping foot into retail. Wuffes doesn't arrive at PetSmart as a new name in the category, but rather comes armed with a proven product range, a loyal and vocal community, and well-established brand credibility.

"The pet wellness landscape is evolving rapidly, and pet parents' standards are rising fast. Wuffes was built for exactly this moment: better ingredients, better science, and a standard we don't compromise on. PetSmart has spent decades earning the trust of America's most committed pet parents. Through this partnership, we're honored to bring our supplements to them in stores nationwide." - Jonny Purcell, President, Wuffes.

Built for the PetSmart Customer

PetSmart customers who are actively seeking trusted health brands are a natural fit for Wuffes' approach. Every Wuffes supplement is scientifically-formulated, NASC certified, and built around meaningful inclusion levels of active ingredients. The full line-up includes:

Hip & Joint Chews

Available in breed-specific formulations for small-medium (under 65lbs) and large breeds (over 65lbs), this is the product Wuffes is most known for. Precision-level formulations mean dogs, no matter the size, need just 1-2 chews per day to receive a full clinical impact. The large breed formula contains an impressive 1,997mg of active ingredients per chew.

The award–winning formula heroes Wuffes' 5-action joint system: Glucosamine, MSM, Chondroitin, Hyaluronic Acid and Green Lipped Mussel.

Wuffes Joint Liquid

Wuffes Joint Liquid is powered by the hero ingredient, UC-II® collagen, which is clinically shown to outperform glucosamine and chondroitin alone, with 57% of dogs demonstrating measurably reduced joint discomfort in clinical use*. Wuffes produces America's only canine Joint Liquid, using UC-II® collagen at its clinically-proven inclusion rate.

Wuffes Calming Chews

A melatonin-free calming chew, formulated with clinically studied Relora®, a stress-regulating botanical complex proven to reduce cortisol levels, improve mood and promote calm behaviour without sedation.

Wuffes Allergy & Itch Chews

A triple-action allergy system formulated to stop itching at the source and designed to regulate – not suppress – dog's natural immune response. Powered by 50% IgG Colostrum, Turkey Tail Mushroom, Quercetin, Omega-3s and Vitamin E, the result is proactive support for allergies, skin sensitivities and chronic itching, not temporary suppression. Every hero ingredient in this formula has an active compound that Wuffes tests and guarantees minimum levels per batch:

Colostrum → 50% IgG

Turkey tail → 20% polysaccharides

Algae oil → 105mg actual omega-3s

Wuffes Probiotic Chews

Formulated with ProbioSEB CSC3™, a clinically-studied blend of three bacterial strains with a protective endospore that allows them to survive the harsh acidic conditions of the stomach. With 4 billion CFU per average serving size, the formula delivers an effective probiotic hit alongside a full prebiotic complex of FOS, Inulin, Marshmallow Root and Pumpkin Powder to feed and sustain healthy gut flora.

Wuffes Multivitamin Chews

With 23 powerhouse ingredients including 9 essential trace minerals, all 8 essential B-vitamins and 5 functional additions - including Biotin, DHA/EPA, Inositol, Omega-3, and Taurine - each chew delivers whole-body support across energy, digestion, immunity, mobility and cardiovascular health.

Wuffes is also available at wuffes.com, Amazon, and Chewy. To find your nearest PetSmart store, visit www.petsmart.com/store-locator.

About Wuffes

Founded in 2020, Wuffes set out to do one thing: make dog supplements that actually work. Every formula is built around clinically-studied ingredients at inclusion levels that make a difference — NASC certified, and developed to the same standards as human health products. Six years on, Wuffes has served over 750,000 dogs and is one of the fastest-growing pet supplement brands in the US - ranking #400 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit wuffes.com

Press Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1of3sU4PovLPRW9mQyOOP2SOydwNcklUt?usp=sharing

*UC-II Combo Supplement; UC-II Mechanism of Action; UC-II Anti-Inflammatory Effects; UC-II Pain Reduction, UC-II Immune Suppression, UC-II vs. Pharma, UC-II Review

SOURCE Wuffes