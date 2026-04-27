Leading Dog Supplement Brand, Wuffes, Launches Nationwide at Petco

The brand redefining dog health in America, steps onto the national retail stage

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuffes, the dog supplement brand that has rapidly become the name to know in canine mobility, today announced its launch at Petco. This is the first large-scale retail partnership in the brand's history and a landmark step in its strategy to become the defining name in dog health.

Products now available at petco.com include Wuffes' award-winning Small-Medium and Large Breed Hip & Joint Chews, Joint Liquid, Multivitamin Chews, Calming Chews, Probiotic Chews, Allergy & Itch Chews, and Omega-3 Fish Oil. The Hip & Joint Chews and Joint Liquid are also currently available at over 1,400 Petco stores nationwide. The other supplements are available at 180 select locations and will roll out to remaining locations this summer.

"Wuffes was built on a simple belief - better ingredients, better science, better results. We've been deliberate about our national retail expansion, and Petco is where that journey begins. Their customers expect quality and their team understands what we've built. This strategic partnership gives us the opportunity to bring that to millions more dogs across the country. That's what we've been building toward." – Jonny Purcell, President, Wuffes.

From Digital Leaders to the Nation's Shelves

Since launching in 2020, Wuffes has built category leadership in dog health exclusively through direct-to-consumer and marketplace channels — ranking #400 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. In five years, the brand has served over 750,000 dogs and earned tens of thousands of five-star reviews, becoming one of the most recognized names in pet supplements.

Petco is the first national retailer to carry Wuffes and the launch marks the most significant step yet in Wuffes' expansion from a digitally native brand to a true omni-channel presence.

"We're thrilled to be the first major retailer to bring Wuffes to a national audience," said Jenny Wolski, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Petco. "Wuffes has earned its cult following for a reason — the loyalty of their online community is a testament to the quality and efficacy of their products. This makes them a powerful addition to our industry-leading supplement selection."

A Brand Built for Where Pet Parents Shop

Brand research shows twenty percent of Wuffes' existing subscribers were already shopping at Petco before Wuffes was ever on the shelf. The brand arrives in-store not as a new name, but with hundreds of thousands of active subscribers ready to buy, and a community of dog owners who have been asking for this for years.

Products That Stand Out

Wuffes was built on a simple but uncompromising premise: dog supplements should be formulated to the same clinical standards as human health products. Every Wuffes supplement is scientifically-formulated, NASC certified, and built around meaningful inclusion levels of active ingredients. The full line-up includes:

Hip & Joint Chews

Available in breed-specific formulations for small-medium (under 65lbs) and large breeds (over 65lbs), this is the product Wuffes is most known for. Precision-level formulations mean dogs, no matter the size, often need just 1-2 chews per day to receive a full clinical impact. The large breed formula contains an impressive 1,997mg of actives per chew.

The award–winning formula heroes Wuffes' 5-action joint system: Glucosamine, MSM, Chondroitin, Hyaluronic Acid and Green Lipped Mussel.

Wuffes Joint Liquid

Wuffes Joint Liquid is powered by the hero ingredient UC-II® collagen which is clinically shown to outperform glucosamine and chondroitin alone, with 57% of dogs demonstrating measurably reduced joint discomfort in clinical use*. This is America's only canine Joint Liquid, using UC-II® collagen at its clinically-proven inclusion rate.

Wuffes Calming Chews

A melatonin-free calming chew, formulated with clinically studied Relora®, a stress-regulating botanical complex proven to reduce cortisol levels, improve mood and promote calm behaviour without sedation.

Wuffes Allergy & Itch Chews

A triple-action allergy system formulated to stop itching at the source and designed to regulate – not suppress – dog's natural immune response. Powered by 50% IgG Colostrum, Turkey Tail Mushroom, Quercetin, Omega-3s and Vitamin E, the result is proactive support for allergies, skin sensitivities and chronic itching, not temporary suppression.

Wuffes Probiotic Chews

Formulated with ProbioSEB CSC3™, a clinically-studied blend of three bacterial strains with a protective endospore that allows them to survive the harsh acidic conditions of the stomach. With 2 billion CFU per chew, the formula delivers an effective probiotic hit alongside a full prebiotic complex of FOS, Inulin, Marshmallow Root and Pumpkin Powder to feed and sustain healthy gut flora.

Wuffes Multivitamin Chews

With 23 powerhouse ingredients including 9 essential trace minerals, and 5 functional additions - including Biotin, DHA/EPA, Inositol, Omega-3, and Taurine - each chew delivers whole-body support across energy, digestion, immunity, mobility and cardiovascular health.

Wuffes Omega-3 Fish Oil

Made from sustainably-sourced Alaskan Pollock, which is free from artificial additives, GMOs, hormones, and antibiotics. Each teaspoon delivers 1,010mg of Omega-3 fatty acids, including 475mg EPA and 260mg DHA, to support skin hydration, coat condition, cognitive health and joint mobility.

Wuffes is also available at Hollywood Feed, wuffes.com, Amazon, and Chewy. To find your nearest Petco store, visit stores.petco.com.

About Wuffes

Founded in 2020, Wuffes set out to do one thing: make dog supplements that actually work. Every formula is built around clinically-studied ingredients at inclusion levels that make a difference — NASC certified, and developed to the same standards as human health products. Five years on, Wuffes has served over 750,000 dogs and is one of the fastest-growing pet supplement brands in the US - ranking #400 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit wuffes.com

Press Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1of3sU4PovLPRW9mQyOOP2SOydwNcklUt?usp=sharing

*UC-II Combo Supplement; UC-II Mechanism of Action; UC-II Anti-Inflammatory Effects; UC-II Pain Reduction, UC-II Immune Suppression, UC-II vs. Pharma, UC-II Review

SOURCE Wuffes