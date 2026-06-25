Würth Industry USA Announces Inaugural Juried Art Exhibition

ROANOKE, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry USA today announced its inaugural juried art exhibition, reinforcing the Würth Group's long-standing commitment to art and culture. The Würth Collection comprises more than 20,000 works spanning the late Middle Ages through the early 21st century. With this exhibition, Würth Industry USA invites eligible artists to submit original work for consideration in establishing a new fine art collection in the United States.

Move Forward Juried Art Show Move Forward WIUSA Juried Art Show

The theme of the 2026 exhibition is Move Forward. Würth Industry USA provides solutions that help customers focus on creating products that move the world forward. The theme invites artists to explore innovation, growth, progress, and momentum through their unique perspectives. Artists are encouraged to interpret the theme in their own way and to express what moving forward means to them through their medium of choice.

The exhibition will be held on November 5, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 1 Avery Row, Roanoke, VA 24012. During the event, a jury panel will evaluate submitted works against published criteria. Prizes will be awarded for:

First Place





Second Place





Third Place

The winning pieces will form the foundation of the Würth Industry USA Fine Art Collection.

Würth Industry USA President, Chapman Revercomb, shared, "As a family-owned company, we believe that strong communities are essential to long-term success. Supporting arts and cultural organizations helps enrich the places where our employees and customers live and work, creating opportunities for connection, creativity, and community pride for generations to come."

The competition is open to artists currently enrolled in a Virginia college or university. All submissions must be original works completed within the past three years. Eligible categories include painting, drawing, digital prints, photography, printmaking, fiber, and mixed media.

Entry deadline: October 9, 2026.

For submission details, eligibility requirements, and additional conditions, visit wurthindustry.com

About Würth Industry USA

Würth Industry USA (WIUSA) is part of Würth Industry North America (WINA), a division of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor and a privately held, family-owned company founded in 1945. WIUSA provides highly customized logistics solutions designed to lower customers' purchasing and operating costs, reduce storage footprint, and enable teams to focus on their core business. WIUSA employs more than 1,000 team members, including experts with decades of experience, who deliver reliable customer support. The company also offers a comprehensive line of industrial and construction products and services, including additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. Customers throughout North America are served through a network of distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. For more information, visit wurthindustry.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Würth Industry USA