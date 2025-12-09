Würth Industry USA Announces New Season of Würth Knowing: In The Shop

GREENWOOD, Ind., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry USA is excited to debut a new season of Würth Knowing: In The Shop, bringing viewers directly onto the shop floor for an inside look at how our business truly operates. This season expands beyond fasteners and technical specifications to explore the core systems that keep Würth Industry USA moving and enable us to deliver exceptional service to our customers. Episodes will highlight critical functions including logistics, purchasing, forecasting, quality control, and other essential operational processes.

Würth Knowing

The series also welcomes an expanded cast. While Aaron Keevan returns to lead our fastener-focused episodes, this season introduces two new hosts, Virginia Coglianese and Michael Shebe, who guide conversations across the broader business landscape. Viewers will also hear from an enriched lineup of subject matter experts, including Danielle Riggs, Trade Compliance Expert; Laura Lopez, Senior Manager of Planning; and Jacob Eitrheim, Strategic Operations Leader. Additional voices from across the organization will join throughout the season, bringing valuable real-world expertise to each episode in the new year.

To complement the main series, we're launching several supporting segments designed to deepen engagement and broaden the learning experience. Reddit Reactions features candid responses from our cast members, while Industry Voices: Würth Knowing spotlights notable leaders and organizations across the industry. We're also introducing Get Short with Würth Knowing, a collection of fast-paced shorts distilled from our full episodes to deliver key concepts in a concise, accessible format.

Main episodes will premiere bi-weekly on Wednesdays and will be available primarily on YouTube, with additional releases on LinkedIn and Facebook. Shorts will be featured on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. After a brief pause in December, new episodes will resume on January 14, 2026.

About Würth Industry USA

Würth Industry USA (WIUSA) is a part of Würth Industry North America (WINA), a division of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor, and a privately held, family-owned business since 1945. WIUSA's highly customized logistics solutions lower customers' purchasing and operating costs, reduce storage footprint, and free up their teams to concentrate on their core business. To ensure that customers get the most out of their programs and products, WIUSA employs a team of over 1,000 individuals, many of whom are experts with decades of experience, who provide reliable, knowledgeable customer support. The company also offers a comprehensive line of industrial and construction products and services. These include additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. Customers throughout North America are serviced through their network of distribution centers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. For more information on Würth Industry North America, visit wurthindustry.com.

SOURCE Würth Industry USA