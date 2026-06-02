WuXi Biologics Named to CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment A List for the Second Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has been named to the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) A List for the second consecutive year. The recognition highlights the company's leadership in engaging suppliers on climate-related issues and reflects its strong performance in governance, target-setting, Scope 3 emissions disclosure, and value chain engagement. The company has also been recognized on CDP's Climate Change and Water Security A Lists, further demonstrating its strong performance in sustainability.

The CDP SEA A List represents the highest level of performance in corporate environmental transparency and supply chain climate action. In 2025, more than 23,000 companies, cities, states and regions disclosed environmental data through CDP.

WuXi Biologics actively engages with suppliers to address Scope 3 emissions through a structured approach, including risk assessments, audits, training, incentive programs, as well as Scope 3 data disclosure and target tracking, driving continuous improvement across the value chain and supporting strong supplier engagement performance.

The company's climate strategy is underpinned by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-approved near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, including a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2050.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, "We are honored to be named to CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment A List for the second consecutive year. This achievement reflects our continued efforts to strengthen supplier collaboration and enhance value chain sustainability. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we remain committed to working closely with all stakeholders to drive long-term sustainable growth."

Over the years, WuXi Biologics' consistent efforts to promote sustainable development have received notable recognition from leading global ESG rating agencies, including MSCI AAA Ratings; EcoVadis Platinum Medals; a listing in Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class World Index and Emerging Markets Index; the highest negligible-risk rating by Morningstar Sustainalytics, and designation as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG Leader; inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series; a "Prime" designation from ISS ESG Rating; and inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore — including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence — WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of April 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 982 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices, that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs)

*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award"(ABEA)

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics