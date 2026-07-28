WuXi Biologics Recognized by FTSE4Good for the Sixth Consecutive Year, Underscoring Value Creation Through Green CRDMO

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series in recognition of its outstanding sustainability performance, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has received this distinction. The inclusion further underscores WuXi Biologics' long-term leadership in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and highlights the Company's ability to consistently create value for global partners through its Green CRDMO solutions.

The FTSE4Good Index Series, launched in 2001 by FTSE Russell (now part of the London Stock Exchange Group), is a family of equity indices designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The Series serves as a benchmark for investors seeking to align their portfolios with sustainability goals. This year, WuXi Biologics ranked among the top 4% of the global health care sector in ESG performance and continued to demonstrate leading performance across key areas, including corporate governance, ethics, labor standards, environmental management, and sustainability strategy.

As a global leader in Green CRDMO solutions for biologics, WuXi Biologics integrates sustainability into its operations management, technology innovation, and supply chain system. Through these efforts, the company helps global partners enhance R&D and operational efficiency, reduce product carbon footprints and lifecycle environmental impacts, and respond to rising sustainable procurement expectations in markets worldwide.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, "We are honored to be included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition not only reflects the progress WuXi Biologics has made in advancing high-standard ESG practices, but also reinforces our commitment to integrating sustainability into our long-term business growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our Green CRDMO strategy and collaborate with global partners to strengthen sustainability capabilities through green, innovative, and high-quality biologics solutions, creating long-term value together."

Over the years, WuXi Biologics' consistent efforts to promote sustainable development have received notable recognition from leading global ESG rating agencies, including MSCI AAA Ratings; EcoVadis Platinum Medal; a listing in Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class World Index and Emerging Markets Index; "A List" status from CDP for Climate Change, Water Security, and Supplier Engagement Assessment; the highest negligible-risk rating by Morningstar Sustainalytics, and designation as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG Leader; a "Prime" designation from ISS ESG Rating; and inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About FTSE4Good Index Series

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/indices/ftse4good

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics — from concept to commercialization — for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore — including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence — WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of April 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 982 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)

*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics