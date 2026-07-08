WuXi Biologics Achieves MSCI ESG AAA Rating and MSCI Selection Indexes Inclusion for Fourth Consecutive Year

Maintained the highest MSCI AAA ESG Rating for the fourth consecutive year under the new ESG Model 5.0 (2026)

Included in the MSCI ESG Selection Indexes for the fourth consecutive year

Leader in Green CRDMO solutions for a healthier future

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has achieved MSCI's highest AAA ESG rating and been included in the MSCI 2026 Selection Indexes for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring global capital markets' recognition of the company's sustainability commitment and leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry.

This recognition is driven mainly by the evaluation of strong and sustained performance excellence across key ESG topics, including Product Safety and Quality, Human Capital Development, Corporate Governance and Corporate Behavior, and Climate Change. This year's rating is particularly meaningful as it was attained under MSCI ESG Model 5.0, the most significant revision since the rating system was established. Under the updated model, approximately 37% of rated issuers experienced rating changes, while WuXi Biologics successfully retained its AAA rating, demonstrating the robustness, adaptability, and long-term resilience of the company's ESG management system.

The MSCI Selection Indexes are designed to showcase the performance of companies with high ESG ratings relative to their sector peers. They are built especially for institutional investors seeking companies with a strong sustainability profile and a relatively low tracking error in relation to the underlying equity market. According to MSCI, the ETFs and ETF assets linked to the MSCI Sustainability and Climate Change indexes rank in the top globally among others.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are honored to have once again achieved MSCI's highest AAA rating and been included in the MSCI Selection Indexes for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement validates our sustained efforts and continuous progress in sustainability. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we consistently deliver ESG excellence, enable clients worldwide to fulfill their ESG commitments, and work with all stakeholders to promote responsible practices throughout the entire value chain."

Over the years, WuXi Biologics' consistent efforts to promote sustainable development have received notable recognition from leading global ESG rating agencies, including the EcoVadis Platinum Medal; a listing in Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class World Index and Emerging Markets Index; "A List" status from CDP for Climate Change, Water Security, and Supplier Engagement Assessment; the highest negligible-risk rating by Morningstar Sustainalytics, and designation as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG Leader; inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series; a "Prime" designation from ISS ESG Rating; and inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

THE INCLUSION OF WUXI BIOLOGICS IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF WUXI BIOLOGICS BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics — from concept to commercialization — for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore — including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence — WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of April 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 982 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)

*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics