WuXi Biologics Recognized for Industry Top Sustainable Biopharma Practices Empowering the Industry's Transformation Through Green CRDMO

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPharma APAC recently published its Top 26 - Companies Leading Sustainable Biopharma Practices in 2026, highlighting leading sustainability practices across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and CRDMOs in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, with a focus on Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitments, value-chain decarbonization, green manufacturing, and sustainable operations. The list brings together global pharmaceutical leaders – such as MSD (Merck & Co.), Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Takeda, GSK and Bayer – collectively illustrating the diverse pathways through which players across the industry value chain are advancing the green transition, with WuXi Biologics was featured for its outstanding sustainability practices, reflecting international industry recognition of the Company's empowering contributions through green CRDMO.

Sustainability is evolving from a corporate social responsibility requirement into an important driver of industry advancement and corporate competitiveness. For the biopharmaceutical industry, climate change, resource efficiency and supply-chain governance have become core areas of focus. More companies are seeking the best ways to answer a critical question: how can they pursue innovation and business growth while advancing a greener, lower-carbon and more sustainable development model?

At WuXi Biologics, Green CRDMO is Sustainability in action

The Company's Green CRDMO solution turns sustainability into an integrated capability that is practical, measurable and empowering, connecting sustainability progress with productivity, operational resilience and long-term competitiveness to create tangible and sustainable value for global clients.

Across the global healthcare and biopharmaceutical value chain, sustainability is becoming a strategic priority for creating business value. Companies are expected to set science-based climate targets and net-zero commitments, reduce Scope 3 value-chain carbon emissions, quantify product carbon footprints, respond to global green procurement requirements, and disclose environmental performance with greater transparency. Green CRDMO solution is therefore not an add-on to traditional services, but a bridge that translates governance practices into business value by helping clients enhance corporate governance, reduce operating costs, capture green-financing opportunities, establish product-level carbon transparency, strengthen competitiveness in government procurement that emphasizes ESG performance, and improve overall supply-chain resilience.

In Green Research, WuXi Biologics starts with "For Patients. For Planet." The Company leverages its integrated end-to-end CRDMO platform and innovative technologies to shorten the journey from molecule to patient. Discovery platforms such as WuXiBody™ accelerate the development of antibodies and complex molecules, improve developability and stability, and enable innovative therapies to reach patients faster, at greater scale and with higher quality. By simplifying bispecific antibody development and shortening R&D timelines by 6–18 months, WuXiBody™ improves R&D efficiency while reducing the natural resources and energy required to maintain research environments.

In Green Development, WuXi Biologics uses advanced platforms including WuXia™, WuXiUP™ and WuXiUI™ to improve productivity, reduce resource use and provide more efficient and flexible process pathways for innovative biologics. The WuXia™ TrueSite cell line development platform further improves development efficiency and quality through technological innovation, achieving monoclonal antibody titers of 8–12 g/L — supporting high-yield commercial manufacturing requirements — and shortening to approximately six-month timeline from DNA to IND filing readiness. The WuXiUI™ ultra-intensified fed-batch platform boosts productivity by 3 to 8 times and reduces lifecycle environmental impacts by up to 60% compared with traditional fed-batch processes, making development lower-carbon, more efficient and more sustainable, while improving capacity, quality consistency and operational agility.

In Green Manufacturing, WuXi Biologics leverages single-use technology (SUT) and process innovation to scale green manufacturing. Compared with traditional stainless-steel processes, SUT can save up to 70% of water, reduce resource use by approximately 33%, and lower negative climate-change impacts by approximately 40%. (End-of-life treatment accounts for only 1%–3% of its lifecycle environmental impact and is therefore negligible.) In addition, the Company remains committed to responsible waste management through zero waste to landfill, waste-to-energy utilization, continued reduction of SUT waste, and exploration of more environmentally friendly SUT recycling solutions. Combining WuXiUI™ with SUT can reduce the product carbon footprint per gram of protein by up to 80%, providing clients with manufacturing solutions that deliver both environmental and operational benefits. WuXi Biologics also uses lifecycle assessment (LCA) modeling and calculation capabilities to support its cradle-to-gate product carbon-footprint measurements and enable product-level carbon transparency. Clearer, traceable carbon data helps clients make better low-carbon decisions, manage Scope 3 emissions, and advance value-chain decarbonization.

In Green Operations, WuXi Biologics embeds sustainability across its global operations, and uses lean management and digital tools to improve resource and energy efficiency, delivering further reductions in carbon emissions, water use and waste. Its Green CRDMO solution was selected as a United Nations Global Compact "20 Cases for 20 Years" corporate sustainability case. The WuXi Biologics Green CRDMO White Paper systematically shares practices across green research, development, manufacturing and operations, outlining 242 energy-saving cases covering 12 major energy systems and five key energy-saving scenarios across 25 categories of energy-saving technologies, and supporting the replication of green operational practices across global sites and the industry value chain.

Climate action remains a central pillar of the Company's Green CRDMO strategy. WuXi Biologics has obtained SBTi validation for its near-term, long-term and net-zero targets, and has committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2050. To support these ambitions, the Company continues to advance energy efficiency initiatives, renewable energy adoption, green operations, and supply-chain collaboration. BioPharma APAC specifically highlighted WuXi Biologics' SBTi-approved targets and commitment to sustainable transformation within the biopharmaceutical industry.

In recent years, WuXi Biologics has continued to receive international recognition for its sustainability performance, including the highest MSCI AAA ESG rating; the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing the Company in the global top 1%; inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index; CDP "A List" recognition for Climate Change, Water Security and Supplier Engagement Assessment; the highest "Negligible Risk" rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics and recognition as an ESG Industry and Regional ESG Leader; inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series; the ISS ESG Prime status; and inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. These recognitions underscore the Company's progress across environmental, social and governance areas, as well as global stakeholder recognition of its sustainability strategy and performance.

Green manufacturing is not only an important sustainability commitment, but also a key pathway to enhancing competitiveness, productivity and operational resilience.

As a global leader in green biologics solutions, WuXi Biologics will continue to advance green technology innovation and create shared sustainable value for global partners through its end-to-end Green CRDMO solution, working with stakeholders across the value chain toward a greener and healthier future.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics — from concept to commercialization — for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore — including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence — WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients'needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of April 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 982 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)

*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

WuXi Biologics Contacts

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics