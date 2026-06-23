WYBOT Announces Prime Day Deals on Best-Selling Pool Cleaning Solutions

ARCADIA, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOT, a global leader in smart pool cleaning technology, is excited to announce exclusive Prime Day savings across its innovative lineup of robotic pool cleaners and intelligent pool maintenance solutions. From June 23 to June 26, customers can enjoy exceptional deals on multiple best-selling products, making it easier than ever to upgrade their pool care experience with advanced automation, intelligent navigation, and cordless convenience.

Prime Day Deal Details June 23–26

Prime Day Sale

These limited-time offers provide pool owners with access to WYBOT's latest innovations in cordless cleaning, AI-powered navigation, and effortless pool maintenance.

WYBOT B1

Designed for everyday pool maintenance, the WYBOT B1 combines a compact cordless design with reliable cleaning performance. It delivers efficient floor, wall, and waterline cleaning through intelligent navigation and convenient app control, making pool care simpler and more effortless.

WYBOT C2 Vision

Featuring innovative AI Vision technology, the C2 Vision intelligently detects debris and optimizes cleaning routes for enhanced efficiency. Its advanced navigation system, powerful suction performance, and cordless convenience enable comprehensive cleaning while reducing unnecessary overlap, helping pool owners maintain a cleaner pool with less energy consumption.

WYBOT F1

The WYBOT F1 smart floating skimmer continuously removes leaves, insects, pollen, and other surface debris before they sink, helping maintain crystal-clear water while reducing manual skimming. Its autonomous operation complements robotic pool cleaners by keeping the water surface clean throughout the day.

WYBOT S3

As WYBOT's flagship robotic pool cleaner, the S3 represents the next generation of fully automated pool maintenance. Featuring the world's first 3D mapping technology for robotic pool cleaners, the S3 learns and maps pool layouts to create highly efficient cleaning paths. Its industry-leading AI Vision system further enhances cleaning precision by intelligently adapting to pool conditions in real time.

The S3 also introduces a revolutionary dock-and-store system with automatic docking, charging, and debris collection, significantly reducing routine maintenance. Combined with real-time positioning, smart scheduling, and app-based controls, the S3 delivers a truly hands-free pool cleaning experience for homeowners seeking the ultimate in convenience and performance.

Limited-Time Prime Day Savings

Pool owners looking to simplify maintenance and spend more time enjoying their pools are encouraged to take advantage of these exclusive Prime Day offers while supplies last.

Visit the WYBOT Amazon Store or WYBOT Prime Day Offer to shop the deals and discover smarter pool cleaning solutions.

About WYBOT

WYBOT is a global leader in smart pool cleaning technology, dedicated to transforming pool maintenance through innovation, automation, and intelligent design. From robotic pool cleaners and intelligent skimmers to next-generation AI-powered cleaning systems, WYBOT develops advanced solutions that help pool owners enjoy cleaner, healthier pools with less effort.

Driven by continuous innovation and a commitment to user-centric design, WYBOT has earned the trust of pool owners worldwide. The company continues to push the boundaries of pool care through cordless technology, intelligent navigation, advanced cleaning algorithms, and smart connectivity—making pool ownership simpler, smarter, and more enjoyable than ever before.

Learn more at www.wybotpool.com.

SOURCE WYBOTICS INC