Wyndham Rewards Tees Up Sand, Sun and Fun for 87th Annual Wyndham Championship

"The best rewards programs don't just recognize your loyalty—they make travel simple and rewarding. That's the promise of Wyndham Rewards, and the Wyndham Championship gives us the perfect opportunity to bring it to life. Whether it's a quick weekend getaway or the vacation of a lifetime, we want fans to see how easy Wyndham Rewards makes it to travel farther, stay longer, and unlock real rewards along the way."

- Mike Shiwdin, Head of Loyalty, Wyndham Rewards

Vacation Starts Here

Broadcasting nationally Thursday through Sunday on Golf Channel and CBS, this year's tournament celebrates 20 years of partnership between Wyndham Rewards and the PGA TOUR with the return of signature fan experiences that have become synonymous with championship week.

Fans can once again sink their toes into the sand at Club Wyndham Beach, inspired by Club Wyndham Ocean Walk in Daytona Beach, unwind at The Sandbar while watching live sand sculpting, or stop by returning favorites like the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card Lounge, Margaritaville at the Wyndham, and the USO Patriots Outpost, presented by Truist and Heroes Vacation Club. Other top spots include Paradise on 7, presented by Margaritaville Vacation Club, and the Icons Lounge by Sports Illustrated Resorts.

Best of all, every day of tournament play, Wyndham Rewards will award one lucky fan one million Wyndham Rewards points—that's four million points up for grabs. Whether following the action from Sedgefield or cheering from home, fans only need to enter once at WyndhamRewards.com to be automatically entered into all four daily drawings. Open to U.S. residents age 18 or older. Limit: one daily prize per person.*

Wyndham Championship Fore! Good

Creating positive impact in the community is a hallmark of the Wyndham Championship and Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, the tournament's signature philanthropic platform, enables the tournament to give back to worthy causes in central North Carolina and beyond.

This week, Wyndham Rewards joins the tournament and others in donating $200,000 to First Tee – Triad, while also donating a combined $100,000 to the tournament's four backpack charities: Backpack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point. Helping feed children in and around central North Carolina, backpacks are packed with nutritionally-sound meals, which families take home every weekend. Just $5 can feed one child for a weekend while $150 can feed a child for an entire school year. Over one million meals have been provided to-date.

In addition to cash donations, Thursday through Sunday, should a PGA TOUR player make a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole, Wyndham Rewards will award one million points to the player and donate an additional one million points to be shared among the four charities. Fans at Sedgefield can also show support for the tournament's charitable partners by participating in the event's 50/50 drawing.

One Award-Winning Program, Thousands of Ways to Travel

Proud title sponsor of the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Rewards is the blue thread tying together some of the world's largest and most well-known travel companies and brands: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's largest hotel franchising companies and Club Wyndham, the flagship vacation ownership brand of Travel + Leisure Co.

Recognized as the industry's #1 hotel rewards program by both USA TODAY and US News & World Report, travelers know that Where There's a Wyndham, There's a Way. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem points towards free nights at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world or a host of other rewards like experiences, tours, activities, gift cards, shopping and more.

The Wyndham Championship runs through Sunday, Aug. 9. Teachers, first responders and members of the military are invited to attend for free along with a guest after submitting proper registration. Wyndham Rewards Earner Cardmembers receive special on-site perks including 25% off tickets, concessions, and merchandise; free parking; and exclusive access to the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card Lounge. To learn more about the Wyndham Championship, purchase tickets or register for free tickets, visit www.wyndhamchampionship.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Internet access & valid email address required. Sweepstakes begins August 6, 2026 @ 12:00:00 a.m. ET and ends August 9, 2026 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents 18+ or age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Free Wyndham Rewards account required to claim prize. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules at https://www.wyndhamchampsweeps.com/rules for entry, prizes, odds of winning and full details. Sponsor: Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC, Parsippany, NJ 07054. PGA TOUR Enterprises, LLC and the Wyndham Championship tournament are not sponsors or administrators of the Sweepstakes.

About Wyndham Rewards

Proud title sponsor of the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Rewards® is the blue thread tying together some of the world's largest and most well-known travel companies and brands: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's largest hotel franchisors and Club Wyndham®, the flagship vacation ownership brand of Travel + Leisure Co. Recognized as the #1 hotel rewards program by both U.S. News & World Report and USA Today, program members—over 126 million enrolled—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world. Through Wyndham Rewards Experiences, members can use their points to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and live events while Wyndham Rewards Insider—a first-of-its-kind travel subscription—adds extra perks while unlocking exclusive savings across hotels, flights, car rentals, cruises and more. Learn more and join Wyndham Rewards for free today at WyndhamRewards.com. You can also like and follow the program on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed golf course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR, excluding the Majors. As the last tournament of the regular season, it sets the 70-player field for the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at WyndhamChampionship.com and the tournament's social media channels (@WyndhamChamp) on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts