Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, August 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Operating revenues were $1.86 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $119.1 million from $1.74 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $140.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $66.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per share was $1.32 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.64 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $568.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $552.4 million for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our second quarter results, including a monthly record for Adjusted Property EBITDAR in Las Vegas in May, and strong performance in Macau, reflect continued healthy demand dynamics throughout our business. I am incredibly proud of our teams in both regions," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "Importantly, we continue to invest in both growing and diversifying our business with construction at Wynn Al Marjan Island progressing at a rapid pace. Wynn Resorts, alongside our partners in Ras Al Khaimah, are now pleased to announce that Wynn Al Marjan Island, the most exciting integrated resort to be developed in over a decade, will open its doors to guests in September of 2027."

Consolidated Results

Operating revenues were $1.86 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $119.1 million from $1.74 billion for the second quarter of 2025. For the second quarter of 2026, operating revenues increased $113.8 million, $7.3 million, and $4.6 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and decreased $6.4 million at Encore Boston Harbor, from the second quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $140.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $66.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per share was $1.32 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.64 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited(2) was $127.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $113.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $568.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $15.9 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $552.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. For the second quarter of 2026, Adjusted Property EBITDAR increased $44.3 million at Wynn Palace and decreased $19.6 million, $7.8 million, and $1.0 million at our Las Vegas Operations, Encore Boston Harbor, and Wynn Macau, respectively, from the second quarter of 2025.

Wynn Resorts, Limited also announced on August 4, 2026 that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on August 28, 2026 to stockholders of record as of August 14, 2026.

Property Results

Macau Operations

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $653.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $113.8 million from $539.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Palace was $201.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $157.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 29.7%, above the 22.3% experienced in the second quarter of 2025. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 2.97%, below the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and above the 2.86% experienced in the second quarter of 2025.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $351.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $7.3 million from $343.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Macau was $95.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $96.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 17.1%, below the 17.4% experienced in the second quarter of 2025. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 2.58%, below the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and below the 3.41% experienced in the second quarter of 2025.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $643.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.6 million from $638.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from our Las Vegas Operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $215.2 million, compared to $234.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage for the second quarter of 2026 was 23.9%, within the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and above the 21.8% experienced in the second quarter of 2025.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $209.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $6.4 million from $215.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor for the second quarter of 2026 was $56.1 million, compared to $63.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage for the second quarter of 2026 was 18.1%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and below the 21.3% experienced in the second quarter of 2025.

Wynn Al Marjan Island Development

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company contributed $48.1 million of cash to the 40%-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE, bringing our life-to-date cash contributions to the project to $1.06 billion. Wynn Al Marjan Island is currently expected to open in September 2027.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2026 totaled $1.57 billion, excluding $527.4 million of short-term investments held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML"). Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of $944.8 million held by WML and subsidiaries, $393.4 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF") and subsidiaries excluding WML, and $235.2 million held at Corporate and other. As of June 30, 2026, the available borrowing capacity under the WRF Revolver and the WM Cayman II Revolver was $1.03 billion and $1.35 billion, respectively.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2026 was $10.72 billion, comprised of $5.76 billion of Macau-related debt, $877.8 million of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $3.49 billion of WRF debt, and $598.9 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

Equity Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 741,098 shares of its common stock under its publicly announced equity repurchase program at an average price of $101.20 per share, for an aggregate cost of $75.0 million. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $326.1 million in repurchase authority remaining under the equity repurchase program.

Conference Call and Other Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results, including the results of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, on August 4, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Interested parties are invited to join the call by accessing a live audio webcast at http://www.wynnresorts.com. On or before August 14, 2026, the Company will make Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 available to noteholders, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts. Please contact our investor relations office at 702-770-7555 or at [email protected], to obtain access to such financial information.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, reductions in discretionary consumer spending, adverse macroeconomic conditions and their impact on levels of disposable consumer income and wealth, changes in interest rates, inflation, a decline in general economic activity or recession in the U.S. and/or global economies, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions, dependence on key employees, geopolitical conflicts, adverse tourism trends, travel disruptions caused by events outside of our control, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino/hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction and regulatory risks associated with current and future projects (including Wynn Al Marjan Island), cybersecurity risk and our leverage and ability to meet our debt service obligations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other expenses (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDAR as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDAR because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDAR as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDAR calculations pre-opening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted Property EBITDAR does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDAR may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(2) "Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, change in derivatives fair value, foreign currency remeasurement and other, and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR, and (iii) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 1,175,288

$ 1,051,834

$ 2,352,521

$ 2,092,264 Rooms 290,303

291,053

580,684

565,574 Food and beverage 264,344

261,057

523,363

510,936 Entertainment, retail and other 126,998

133,853

257,127

269,420 Total operating revenues 1,856,933

1,737,797

3,713,695

3,438,194 Operating expenses:













Casino 721,384

643,108

1,454,054

1,277,941 Rooms 88,569

86,042

178,360

170,139 Food and beverage 236,642

224,400

465,464

425,067 Entertainment, retail and other 51,390

58,041

111,103

120,227 General and administrative 270,115

280,815

545,319

556,504 Provision for credit losses 6,930

3,353

10,987

4,749 Pre-opening 9,232

11,286

20,977

16,573 Depreciation and amortization 165,421

152,907

325,948

308,328 Property charges and other 9,662

13,245

21,291

25,477 Total operating expenses 1,559,345

1,473,197

3,133,503

2,905,005 Operating income 297,588

264,600

580,192

533,189 Other income (expense):













Interest income 12,774

15,859

25,866

35,218 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (152,177)

(154,551)

(304,539)

(312,159) Change in derivatives fair value 43,287

(1,112)

90,057

(30,651) Loss on debt financing transactions —

(1,083)

—

(1,083) Other (2,746)

(36,164)

(32,180)

(44,538) Other income (expense), net (98,862)

(177,051)

(220,796)

(353,213) Income before income taxes 198,726

87,549

359,396

179,976 Provision for income taxes (16,154)

(10,588)

(26,286)

(21,610) Net income 182,572

76,961

333,110

158,366 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (42,510)

(10,743)

(72,594)

(19,401) Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 140,062

$ 66,218

$ 260,516

$ 138,965 Basic and diluted net income per common share:













Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited:







Basic $ 1.37

$ 0.64

$ 2.53

$ 1.33 Diluted $ 1.32

$ 0.64

$ 2.36

$ 1.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 102,574

103,491

102,828

104,486 Diluted 102,983

103,780

103,390

104,749

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 140,062

$ 66,218

$ 260,516

$ 138,965 Pre-opening expenses 9,232

11,286

20,977

16,573 Property charges and other 9,662

13,245

21,291

25,477 Change in derivatives fair value (43,287)

1,112

(90,057)

30,651 Loss on debt financing transactions —

1,083

—

1,083 Foreign currency remeasurement and other 2,746

36,164

32,180

44,538 Income tax impact on adjustments (1,254)

(3,178)

(2,384)

(4,854) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments 10,293

(12,595)

14,663

(25,953) Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 127,454

$ 113,335

$ 257,186

$ 226,480 Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per

diluted share $ 1.24

$ 1.09

$ 2.49

$ 2.16















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 102,983

103,780

103,390

104,749

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Wynn

Palace

Wynn

Macau

Other

Macau

Total

Macau

Operations

Las Vegas

Operations

Encore

Boston

Harbor

Corporate

and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 113,196

$ 57,548

$ (7,908)

$ 162,836

$ 102,412

$ (6,365)

$ 38,705

$ 297,588 Pre-opening expenses —

146

—

146

252

—

8,834

9,232 Depreciation and amortization 62,502

20,879

397

83,778

63,103

14,522

4,018

165,421 Property charges and other 1,869

2,536

3

4,408

5,134

184

(64)

9,662 Management and license fees 20,592

10,680

—

31,272

30,192

10,227

(71,691)

— Corporate expenses and other 2,245

2,281

6,765

11,291

8,309

1,746

12,863

34,209 Stock-based compensation 1,084

1,441

743

3,268

5,824

475

7,335

16,902 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

35,295

—

35,295 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 201,488

$ 95,511

$ —

$ 296,999

$ 215,226

$ 56,084

$ —

$ 568,309





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Wynn

Palace

Wynn

Macau

Other

Macau

Total

Macau

Operations

Las Vegas

Operations

Encore

Boston

Harbor

Corporate

and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 72,760

$ 62,988

$ (7,464)

$ 128,284

$ 110,457

$ 1,047

$ 24,812

$ 264,600 Pre-opening expenses 3,004

—

—

3,004

2,095

—

6,187

11,286 Depreciation and amortization 59,344

18,280

398

78,022

58,821

14,229

1,835

152,907 Property charges and other 1,115

1,233

10

2,358

8,363

1,047

1,477

13,245 Management and license fees 17,605

10,648

—

28,253

30,125

10,449

(68,827)

— Corporate expenses and other 2,045

2,079

6,137

10,261

7,594

1,585

27,006

46,446 Stock-based compensation 1,333

1,282

919

3,534

17,357

436

7,510

28,837 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

35,066

—

35,066 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 157,206

$ 96,510

$ —

$ 253,716

$ 234,812

$ 63,859

$ —

$ 552,387

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Wynn

Palace

Wynn

Macau

Other

Macau

Total

Macau

Operations

Las Vegas

Operations

Encore

Boston

Harbor

Corporate

and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 225,986

$ 98,520

$ (16,407)

$ 308,099

$ 215,245

$ (20,403)

$ 77,251

$ 580,192 Pre-opening expenses 662

146

—

808

3,812

—

16,357

20,977 Depreciation and amortization 123,735

41,252

795

165,782

123,878

28,973

7,315

325,948 Property charges and other 5,779

2,731

10

8,520

9,793

2,667

311

21,291 Management and license fees 41,898

20,778

—

62,676

61,222

20,176

(144,074)

— Corporate expenses and other 4,790

4,950

14,057

23,797

16,416

3,579

25,227

69,019 Stock-based compensation 2,460

2,750

1,545

6,755

17,320

952

17,613

42,640 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

70,659

—

70,659 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 405,310

$ 171,127

$ —

$ 576,437

$ 447,686

$ 106,603

$ —

$ 1,130,726





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Wynn

Palace

Wynn

Macau

Other

Macau

Total

Macau

Operations

Las Vegas

Operations

Encore

Boston

Harbor

Corporate

and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 155,325

$ 115,730

$ (15,623)

$ 255,432

$ 226,536

$ (9,688)

$ 60,909

$ 533,189 Pre-opening expenses 4,204

—

—

4,204

2,855

—

9,514

16,573 Depreciation and amortization 115,781

37,504

796

154,081

121,449

28,195

4,603

308,328 Property charges and other 1,823

5,439

16

7,278

9,065

6,563

2,571

25,477 Management and license fees 35,105

21,021

—

56,126

59,448

20,590

(136,164)

— Corporate expenses and other 4,251

4,394

12,887

21,532

15,488

3,273

42,734

83,027 Stock-based compensation 2,602

2,621

1,924

7,147

23,332

1,925

15,833

48,237 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

70,455

—

70,455 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 319,091

$ 186,709

$ —

$ 505,800

$ 458,173

$ 121,313

$ —

$ 1,085,286

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 140,062

$ 66,218

$ 260,516

$ 138,965 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 42,510

10,743

72,594

19,401 Pre-opening expenses 9,232

11,286

20,977

16,573 Depreciation and amortization 165,421

152,907

325,948

308,328 Property charges and other 9,662

13,245

21,291

25,477 Triple-net operating lease rent expense 35,295

35,066

70,659

70,455 Corporate expenses and other 34,209

46,446

69,019

83,027 Stock-based compensation 16,902

28,837

42,640

48,237 Interest income (12,774)

(15,859)

(25,866)

(35,218) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 152,177

154,551

304,539

312,159 Change in derivatives fair value (43,287)

1,112

(90,057)

30,651 Loss on debt financing transactions —

1,083

—

1,083 Other 2,746

36,164

32,180

44,538 Provision for income taxes 16,154

10,588

26,286

21,610 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 568,309

$ 552,387

$ 1,130,726

$ 1,085,286

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2026

2025

Percent

Change

2026

2025

Percent

Change Wynn Palace Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 564,356

$ 448,298

25.9

$ 1,129,273

$ 892,806

26.5 Rooms 36,188

38,481

(6.0)

73,822

75,096

(1.7) Food and beverage 31,785

30,446

4.4

64,820

62,184

4.2 Entertainment, retail and other 21,070

22,416

(6.0)

44,822

45,484

(1.5) Total $ 653,399

$ 539,641

21.1

$ 1,312,737

$ 1,075,570

22.1























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 201,488

$ 157,206

28.2

$ 405,310

$ 319,091

27.0























Casino statistics:





















VIP:





















Average number of table games 47

52

(9.6)

49

54

(9.3) VIP turnover $ 2,767,504

$ 4,071,052

(32.0)

$ 7,083,818

$ 8,076,093

(12.3) VIP table games win (1) $ 82,313

$ 116,471

(29.3)

$ 216,555

$ 221,003

(2.0) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 2.97 %

2.86 %





3.06 %

2.74 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 19,174

$ 24,438

(21.5)

$ 24,589

$ 22,735

8.2 Mass market:





















Average number of table games 287

249

15.3

281

248

13.3 Table drop (2) $ 1,899,985

$ 1,844,054

3.0

$ 3,871,036

$ 3,548,452

9.1 Table games win (1) $ 563,348

$ 411,604

36.9

$ 1,087,145

$ 833,996

30.4 Table games win % 29.7 %

22.3 %





28.1 %

23.5 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 21,590

$ 18,171

18.8

$ 21,392

$ 18,566

15.2 Average number of slot machines 721

627

15.0

722

638

13.2 Slot machine handle $ 960,344

$ 757,815

26.7

$ 1,820,867

$ 1,492,685

22.0 Slot machine win (3) $ 40,695

$ 32,482

25.3

$ 76,151

$ 61,838

23.1 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 620

$ 569

9.0

$ 582

$ 535

8.8 Room statistics:





















Occupancy 98.9 %

98.7 %





99.0 %

98.5 %



ADR (4) $ 219

$ 232

(5.6)

$ 224

$ 227

(1.3) REVPAR (5) $ 216

$ 229

(5.7)

$ 222

$ 224

(0.9)

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2026

2025

Percent

Change

2026

2025

Percent

Change Wynn Macau Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 300,726

$ 293,380

2.5

$ 577,458

$ 568,930

1.5 Rooms 20,907

21,742

(3.8)

42,227

45,039

(6.2) Food and beverage 16,761

17,020

(1.5)

36,031

35,812

0.6 Entertainment, retail and other 12,692

11,671

8.7

25,222

23,992

5.1 Total $ 351,086

$ 343,813

2.1

$ 680,938

$ 673,773

1.1























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 95,511

$ 96,510

(1.0)

$ 171,127

$ 186,709

(8.3)























Casino statistics:





















VIP:





















Average number of table games 10

21

(52.4)

11

25

(56.0) VIP turnover $ 428,101

$ 981,735

(56.4)

$ 1,013,987

$ 2,418,782

(58.1) VIP table games win (1) $ 11,044

$ 33,438

(67.0)

$ 13,321

$ 49,152

(72.9) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 2.58 %

3.41 %





1.31 %

2.03 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 11,576

$ 17,571

(34.1)

$ 6,505

$ 10,777

(39.6) Mass market:





















Average number of table games 213

231

(7.8)

216

226

(4.4) Table drop (2) $ 1,751,881

$ 1,617,756

8.3

$ 3,655,442

$ 3,160,641

15.7 Table games win (1) $ 300,200

$ 280,836

6.9

$ 588,325

$ 569,385

3.3 Table games win % 17.1 %

17.4 %





16.1 %

18.0 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 15,453

$ 13,346

15.8

$ 15,025

$ 13,916

8.0 Average number of slot machines 922

751

22.8

916

740

23.8 Slot machine handle $ 1,190,692

$ 1,009,092

18.0

$ 2,429,785

$ 1,862,499

30.5 Slot machine win (3) $ 34,925

$ 25,193

38.6

$ 71,138

$ 49,560

43.5 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 416

$ 369

12.7

$ 429

$ 370

15.9 Room statistics:





















Occupancy 99.3 %

99.4 %





99.5 %

99.2 %



ADR (4) $ 209

$ 216

(3.2)

$ 216

$ 225

(4.0) REVPAR (5) $ 208

$ 215

(3.3)

$ 215

$ 223

(3.6)

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2026

2025

Percent

Change

2026

2025

Percent

Change Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 158,104

$ 148,502

6.5

$ 336,295

$ 309,495

8.7 Rooms 208,132

207,981

0.1

420,693

403,849

4.2 Food and beverage 195,688

194,861

0.4

384,416

374,303

2.7 Entertainment, retail and other 81,244

87,289

(6.9)

163,673

176,271

(7.1) Total $ 643,168

$ 638,633

0.7

$ 1,305,077

$ 1,263,918

3.3























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 215,226

$ 234,812

(8.3)

$ 447,686

$ 458,173

(2.3)























Casino statistics:





















Average number of table games 242

232

4.3

242

234

3.4 Table drop (2) $ 638,243

$ 609,232

4.8

$ 1,323,544

$ 1,201,759

10.1 Table games win (1) $ 152,660

$ 132,975

14.8

$ 325,065

$ 277,036

17.3 Table games win % 23.9 %

21.8 %





24.6 %

23.1 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 6,922

$ 6,300

9.9

$ 7,426

$ 6,538

13.6 Average number of slot machines 1,558

1,564

(0.4)

1,566

1,577

(0.7) Slot machine handle $ 1,813,124

$ 1,760,253

3.0

$ 3,628,604

$ 3,538,339

2.6 Slot machine win (3) $ 117,009

$ 123,606

(5.3)

$ 237,344

$ 246,850

(3.9) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 825

$ 868

(5.0)

$ 837

$ 865

(3.2) Poker rake $ 7,712

$ 8,103

(4.8)

$ 11,511

$ 12,434

(7.4) Room statistics:





















Occupancy 87.1 %

89.2 %





86.3 %

88.3 %



ADR (4) $ 575

$ 548

4.9

$ 583

$ 538

8.4 REVPAR (5) $ 501

$ 489

2.5

$ 504

$ 475

6.1

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,





2026

2025

Percent

Change

2026

2025

Percent

Change Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 152,102

$ 161,654

(5.9)

$ 309,495

$ 321,033

(3.6) Rooms 25,076

22,849

9.7

43,942

41,590

5.7 Food and beverage 20,110

18,730

7.4

38,096

38,637

(1.4) Entertainment, retail and other 11,992

12,477

(3.9)

23,410

23,673

(1.1) Total $ 209,280

$ 215,710

(3.0)

$ 414,943

$ 424,933

(2.4)























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 56,084

$ 63,859

(12.2)

$ 106,603

$ 121,313

(12.1)























Casino statistics:





















Average number of table games 172

172

—

172

172

— Table drop (2) $ 348,381

$ 338,184

3.0

$ 672,657

$ 678,246

(0.8) Table games win (1) $ 62,913

$ 72,016

(12.6)

$ 128,336

$ 141,898

(9.6) Table games win % 18.1 %

21.3 %





19.1 %

20.9 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 4,021

$ 4,601

(12.6)

$ 4,123

$ 4,558

(9.5) Average number of slot machines 2,570

2,718

(5.4)

2,676

2,718

(1.5) Slot machine handle $ 1,391,561

$ 1,365,349

1.9

$ 2,736,640

$ 2,722,548

0.5 Slot machine win (3) $ 110,444

$ 109,472

0.9

$ 220,024

$ 216,954

1.4 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 472

$ 443

6.5

$ 454

$ 441

2.9 Poker rake $ 5,530

$ 5,430

1.8

$ 10,904

$ 11,072

(1.5) Room statistics:





















Occupancy 92.7 %

92.9 %





89.3 %

90.5 %



ADR (4) $ 445

$ 405

9.9

$ 407

$ 382

6.5 REVPAR (5) $ 412

$ 376

9.6

$ 363

$ 346

4.9

(1) Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis. (2) In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. (3) Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play. (4) ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied. (5) REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available. (6) Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR and Net Income Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

CONTACT:

Lauren Seiler

702-770-7555

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynn Resorts, Limited