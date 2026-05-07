Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Operating revenues were $1.86 billion for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $156.4 million from $1.70 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $120.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $72.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per share was $1.04 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.69 for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $562.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $532.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.

"Our first quarter results reflect the strength of Wynn's business across all of our markets," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "Las Vegas delivered another quarter of EBITDAR growth and continued to make gains in gaming market share. In Macau, we saw a meaningful increase in gaming volumes year-over-year alongside healthy market share, and we were pleased to increase the dividend from Wynn Macau, Limited — a reflection of the strong free cash flow the business is generating. Construction on Wynn Al Marjan Island continues to progress, and we are closely monitoring the broader situation in the Gulf region while taking additional precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our team on the ground. We also continued to return capital to shareholders through our regular quarterly dividend and the repurchase of $54 million of stock in the quarter."

Consolidated Results

Operating revenues were $1.86 billion for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $156.4 million from $1.70 billion for the first quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, operating revenues increased $123.4 million and $36.6 million at Wynn Palace and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and decreased $3.6 million at Encore Boston Harbor, from the first quarter of 2025. Operating revenues at Wynn Macau for the first quarter of 2026 were in line with the first quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $120.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $72.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Diluted net income per share was $1.04 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.69 for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited(2) was $129.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $113.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $562.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $29.5 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $532.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, Adjusted Property EBITDAR increased $41.9 million and $9.1 million at Wynn Palace and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and decreased $14.6 million and $6.9 million at Wynn Macau and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the first quarter of 2025.

Wynn Resorts, Limited also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 29, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2026.

Property Results

Macau Operations

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $659.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $123.4 million from $535.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Palace was $203.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $161.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 26.6%, above the 24.8% experienced in the first quarter of 2025. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.11%, within the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and above the 2.61% experienced in the first quarter of 2025.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $329.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, in line with $330.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Macau was $75.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $90.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 15.1%, below the 18.7% experienced in the first quarter of 2025. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 0.39%, below the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and below the 1.09% experienced in the first quarter of 2025.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $661.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $36.6 million from $625.3 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from our Las Vegas Operations for the first quarter of 2026 was $232.5 million, compared to $223.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage for the first quarter of 2026 was 25.2%, within the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and above the 24.3% experienced in the first quarter of 2025.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $205.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $3.6 million from $209.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor for the first quarter of 2026 was $50.5 million, compared to $57.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. Table games win percentage for the first quarter of 2026 was 20.2%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and slightly below the 20.5% experienced in the first quarter of 2025.

Wynn Al Marjan Island Development

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company contributed $100.1 million of cash to the 40%-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE, bringing our life-to-date cash contributions to the project to $1.01 billion. Wynn Al Marjan Island is currently expected to open in 2027.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026 totaled $1.19 billion, excluding $607.6 million of short-term investments held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML"). Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of $850.9 million held by WML and subsidiaries, $212.1 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF") and subsidiaries excluding WML, and $124.6 million held at Corporate and other. As of March 31, 2026, the available borrowing capacity under the WRF Revolver and the WM Cayman II Revolver was $1.24 billion and $1.35 billion, respectively.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at March 31, 2026 was $10.52 billion, comprised of $5.76 billion of Macau related debt, $877.2 million of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $3.28 billion of WRF debt, and $598.6 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

Equity Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 528,667 shares of its common stock under its publicly announced equity repurchase program at an average price of $101.72 per share, for an aggregate cost of $53.8 million. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $401.1 million in repurchase authority remaining under the equity repurchase program.

Conference Call and Other Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results, including the results of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, on May 7, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Interested parties are invited to join the call by accessing a live audio webcast at http://www.wynnresorts.com. On or before May 15, 2026, the Company will make Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 available to noteholders, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts. Please contact our investor relations office at 702-770-7555 or at [email protected], to obtain access to such financial information.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, reductions in discretionary consumer spending, adverse macroeconomic conditions and their impact on levels of disposable consumer income and wealth, changes in interest rates, inflation, a decline in general economic activity or recession in the U.S. and/or global economies, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions, dependence on key employees, geopolitical conflicts, adverse tourism trends, travel disruptions caused by events outside of our control, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino/hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction and regulatory risks associated with current and future projects (including Wynn Al Marjan Island), cybersecurity risk and our leverage and ability to meet our debt service obligations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other expenses (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDAR as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDAR because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDAR as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDAR calculations pre-opening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted Property EBITDAR does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDAR may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(2) "Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, change in derivatives fair value, foreign currency remeasurement and other, and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR, and (iii) net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Operating revenues:





Casino $ 1,177,233

$ 1,040,430 Rooms 290,381

274,521 Food and beverage 259,019

249,879 Entertainment, retail and other 130,129

135,567 Total operating revenues 1,856,762

1,700,397 Operating expenses:





Casino 732,670

634,833 Rooms 89,791

84,097 Food and beverage 228,822

200,667 Entertainment, retail and other 59,713

62,186 General and administrative 275,204

275,689 Provision for credit losses 4,057

1,396 Pre-opening 11,745

5,287 Depreciation and amortization 160,527

155,421 Property charges and other 11,629

12,232 Total operating expenses 1,574,158

1,431,808 Operating income 282,604

268,589 Other income (expense):





Interest income 13,092

19,359 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (152,362)

(157,608) Change in derivatives fair value 46,770

(29,539) Other (29,434)

(8,374) Other income (expense), net (121,934)

(176,162) Income before income taxes 160,670

92,427 Provision for income taxes (10,132)

(11,022) Net income 150,538

81,405 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (30,084)

(8,658) Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 120,454

$ 72,747 Basic and diluted net income per common share:





Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited: Basic $ 1.17

$ 0.69 Diluted $ 1.04

$ 0.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 103,084

105,492 Diluted 103,800

105,730

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 120,454

$ 72,747 Pre-opening expenses 11,745

5,287 Property charges and other 11,629

12,232 Change in derivatives fair value (46,770)

29,539 Foreign currency remeasurement and other 29,434

8,374 Income tax impact on adjustments (1,130)

(1,676) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments 4,370

(13,358) Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 129,732

$ 113,145 Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share $ 1.25

$ 1.07







Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 103,800

105,730

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 112,790

$ 40,972

$ (8,499)

$ 145,263

$ 112,833

$ (14,038)

$ 38,546

$ 282,604 Pre-opening expenses 662

—

—

662

3,560

—

7,523

11,745 Depreciation and amortization 61,233

20,373

398

82,004

60,775

14,451

3,297

160,527 Property charges and other 3,910

195

7

4,112

4,659

2,483

375

11,629 Management and license fees 21,306

10,098

—

31,404

31,030

9,949

(72,383)

— Corporate expenses and other 2,545

2,669

7,292

12,506

8,107

1,833

12,364

34,810 Stock-based compensation 1,376

1,309

802

3,487

11,496

477

10,278

25,738 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

35,364

—

35,364 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 203,822

$ 75,616

$ —

$ 279,438

$ 232,460

$ 50,519

$ —

$ 562,417





Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 82,565

$ 52,742

$ (8,159)

$ 127,148

$ 116,079

$ (10,735)

$ 36,097

$ 268,589 Pre-opening expenses 1,200

—

—

1,200

760

—

3,327

5,287 Depreciation and amortization 56,437

19,224

398

76,059

62,628

13,966

2,768

155,421 Property charges and other 708

4,206

6

4,920

702

5,516

1,094

12,232 Management and license fees 17,500

10,373

—

27,873

29,323

10,141

(67,337)

— Corporate expenses and other 2,206

2,315

6,750

11,271

7,894

1,688

15,728

36,581 Stock-based compensation 1,269

1,339

1,005

3,613

5,975

1,489

8,323

19,400 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

35,389

—

35,389 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 161,885

$ 90,199

$ —

$ 252,084

$ 223,361

$ 57,454

$ —

$ 532,899

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 120,454

$ 72,747 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 30,084

8,658 Pre-opening expenses 11,745

5,287 Depreciation and amortization 160,527

155,421 Property charges and other 11,629

12,232 Triple-net operating lease rent expense 35,364

35,389 Corporate expenses and other 34,810

36,581 Stock-based compensation 25,738

19,400 Interest income (13,092)

(19,359) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 152,362

157,608 Change in derivatives fair value (46,770)

29,539 Other 29,434

8,374 Provision for income taxes 10,132

11,022 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 562,417

$ 532,899

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Percent Change Wynn Palace Supplemental Information









Operating revenues









Casino $ 564,917

$ 444,508

27.1 Rooms 37,634

36,615

2.8 Food and beverage 33,035

31,738

4.1 Entertainment, retail and other 23,752

23,068

3.0 Total $ 659,338

$ 535,929

23.0











Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 203,822

$ 161,885

25.9











Casino statistics:









VIP:









Average number of table games 50

55

(9.1) VIP turnover $ 4,316,314

$ 4,005,041

7.8 VIP table games win (1) $ 134,242

$ 104,532

28.4 VIP table games win as a % of turnover 3.11 %

2.61 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 29,739

$ 21,096

41.0 Mass market:









Average number of table games 275

247

11.3 Table drop (2) $ 1,971,051

$ 1,704,398

15.6 Table games win (1) $ 523,796

$ 422,392

24.0 Table games win % 26.6 %

24.8 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 21,182

$ 18,968

11.7 Average number of slot machines 724

650

11.4 Slot machine handle $ 860,523

$ 734,869

17.1 Slot machine win (3) $ 35,456

$ 29,356

20.8 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 544

$ 502

8.4 Room statistics:









Occupancy 99.1 %

98.3 %



ADR (4) $ 230

$ 222

3.6 REVPAR (5) $ 228

$ 218

4.6

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Percent Change Wynn Macau Supplemental Information









Operating revenues









Casino $ 276,732

$ 275,550

0.4 Rooms 21,320

23,297

(8.5) Food and beverage 19,270

18,792

2.5 Entertainment, retail and other 12,530

12,321

1.7 Total $ 329,852

$ 329,960

—











Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 75,616

$ 90,199

(16.2)











Casino statistics:









VIP:









Average number of table games 12

30

(60.0) VIP turnover $ 585,886

$ 1,437,047

(59.2) VIP table games win (1) $ 2,278

$ 15,714

(85.5) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 0.39 %

1.09 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 2,082

$ 5,912

(64.8) Mass market:









Average number of table games 219

221

(0.9) Table drop (2) $ 1,903,561

$ 1,542,885

23.4 Table games win (1) $ 288,126

$ 288,549

(0.1) Table games win % 15.1 %

18.7 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 14,603

$ 14,520

0.6 Average number of slot machines 909

729

24.7 Slot machine handle $ 1,239,093

$ 853,407

45.2 Slot machine win (3) $ 36,212

$ 24,367

48.6 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 442

$ 372

18.8 Room statistics:









Occupancy 99.7 %

99.1 %



ADR (4) $ 223

$ 234

(4.7) REVPAR (5) $ 222

$ 232

(4.3)

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Percent Change Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information









Operating revenues









Casino $ 178,191

$ 160,993

10.7 Rooms 212,561

195,868

8.5 Food and beverage 188,728

179,442

5.2 Entertainment, retail and other 82,429

88,982

(7.4) Total $ 661,909

$ 625,285

5.9











Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 232,460

$ 223,361

4.1











Casino statistics:









Average number of table games 241

236

2.1 Table drop (2) $ 685,300

$ 592,527

15.7 Table games win (1) $ 172,406

$ 144,061

19.7 Table games win % 25.2 %

24.3 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 7,939

$ 6,774

17.2 Average number of slot machines 1,574

1,590

(1.0) Slot machine handle $ 1,815,479

$ 1,778,087

2.1 Slot machine win (3) $ 120,334

$ 123,244

(2.4) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 849

$ 861

(1.4) Poker rake $ 3,799

$ 4,332

(12.3) Room statistics:









Occupancy 85.5 %

87.4 %



ADR (4) $ 592

$ 527

12.3 REVPAR (5) $ 506

$ 461

9.8

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Percent Change Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information









Operating revenues









Casino $ 157,393

$ 159,379

(1.2) Rooms 18,866

18,741

0.7 Food and beverage 17,986

19,907

(9.6) Entertainment, retail and other 11,418

11,196

2.0 Total $ 205,663

$ 209,223

(1.7)











Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 50,519

$ 57,454

(12.1)











Casino statistics:









Average number of table games 172

172

— Table drop (2) $ 324,276

$ 340,062

(4.6) Table games win (1) $ 65,423

$ 69,883

(6.4) Table games win % 20.2 %

20.5 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 4,226

$ 4,514

(6.4) Average number of slot machines 2,783

2,717

2.4 Slot machine handle $ 1,345,079

$ 1,357,199

(0.9) Slot machine win (3) $ 109,580

$ 107,482

2.0 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 437

$ 439

(0.5) Poker rake $ 5,374

$ 5,642

(4.8) Room statistics:









Occupancy 85.8 %

88.1 %



ADR (4) $ 366

$ 357

2.5 REVPAR (5) $ 314

$ 315

(0.3)

(1) Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis. (2) In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. (3) Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play. (4) ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied. (5) REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available. (6) Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR and Net Income Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

CONTACT:

Lauren Seiler

702-770-7555

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynn Resorts, Limited