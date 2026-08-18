Wyoming Stable Token Commission Migrates to Chainlink CCIP for Enhanced Operational Security

After an exhaustive security review, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission adopts Chainlink CCIP to further bolster its cybersecurity foundation and set a new standard for the first state digital asset issuer

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyoming Stable Token Commission, issuer of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), today announced that the State of Wyoming has fully migrated away from LayerZero to Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as its exclusive cross-chain infrastructure in a multi-year contract.

As the first sovereign stable token in the United States, FRNT represents critical public-sector financial infrastructure for Wyoming.

As the first sovereign stable token in the United States, FRNT represents critical public-sector financial infrastructure for Wyoming. Given its obligation to maintain the highest levels of security, governance, and operational integrity for the Frontier Stable Token, the Commission made the critical decision to upgrade to Chainlink CCIP after determining it was the only solution uniquely capable of meeting its rigorous standards, backed by Chainlink Labs' comprehensive operational security and risk disclosure policies.

Wyoming has established itself as the leading U.S. state for digital asset policy and public-sector blockchain innovation. The Frontier Stable Token is the first fiat-backed, fully reserved stable token issued by a public entity in the United States. It is designed to provide transparent, efficient, and secure digital dollar infrastructure for individuals, businesses, institutions, and public-sector use cases, including payments and settlement. This groundbreaking initiative cements Wyoming at the forefront of digital finance and blockchain innovation.

A November 8, 2023, letter from Wyoming's Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology, and Digital Innovation Technology encouraged the Commission to adopt a "multi-chain, technology-neutral approach" to deploying its stable token. FRNT has since been deployed on eight public blockchains, following the Commission's quarterly blockchain selection exercise.

FRNT is currently available on Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Hedera, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana blockchains. While the Commission performed its initial deployment through LayerZero's omnichain fungible token standard, the Commission has since opted to fully deprecate the LayerZero implementation following a detailed security review. FRNT will now leverage Chainlink's cross-chain infrastructure in a multi-year contract.

Chainlink CCIP has emerged as the leading infrastructure for securely transferring digital assets across blockchain networks. Notably, CCIP implements a defense-in-depth approach to security, including institutional certifications such as SOC 2 Type 2, a highly audited codebase, robust monitoring systems, built-in risk controls, and a decentralized architecture where every transaction is redundantly validated by a minimum of 16 independent node operators. CCIP is also built on the same decentralized oracle network infrastructure that has enabled over $33 trillion in transaction value, secures the vast majority of decentralized finance (DeFi), and has been adopted by the world's largest financial institutions and market infrastructures.

"Wyoming is building public-sector financial infrastructure with the Frontier Stable Token, and that carries a responsibility to protect the people, businesses, and institutions that rely on it," said Anthony Apollo, Executive Director of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission. "By adopting Chainlink CCIP, we now have highly secure cross-chain infrastructure that meets the standard our citizens deserve. Wyoming has always led from the front on digital asset innovation, which is why we look forward to expanding the role Chainlink plays in our state's digital asset future."

"I'm very excited that the State of Wyoming has upgraded Frontier Stable Token to Chainlink CCIP as its exclusive cross-chain infrastructure," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "Wyoming has consistently been a leader in digital asset policy and public-sector blockchain adoption, and their selection of CCIP shows that governments and other serious institutions need secure, reliable, and standard-setting infrastructure to move digital assets across chains at scale. This is another important step toward a globally connected onchain financial system, and we look forward to working with the Commission to help define the next generation of financial markets."

By migrating to Chainlink CCIP, Wyoming is providing a blueprint for other states, government entities, financial institutions, payment companies, asset managers, and stablecoin issuers seeking to deploy regulated digital assets across blockchains while meeting strict institutional standards for operational security.

About Wyoming Stable Token Commission

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission is a sovereign entity within the Wyoming state government, established in March 2023 under the Wyoming Stable Token Act. The Commission was tasked with the design, development, and deployment of the first fiat-backed, fully reserved stable token issued by a public entity in the United States. In January 2026, the Commission fulfilled that mandate with the launch of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT). FRNT is backed by U.S. dollars and short-term U.S. Treasuries, with income generated from those reserves helping to diversify state revenues and support Wyoming's School Foundation Program as a public good. Learn more at https://stabletoken.wyo.gov.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance. The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi. Many of the world's largest financial services institutions and leading Web3 protocols have adopted Chainlink standards and infrastructure. Learn more at chain.link.

SOURCE Wyoming Stable Token Commission; Chainlink