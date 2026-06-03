Wyoming Wind Wall Rally Calls for Government Review of Industrial Wind Development and Protection of Golden Eagles

Community leaders, conservation advocates, and ranchers to raise concerns over industrial wind development and eagle deaths

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 4, from noon to 1:00 p.m., CFACT will be joined by concerned citizens, conservation advocates, ranchers, and grassroots organizations will gather at the Wyoming Capitol for the "Save the Eagles, Stop Wind" rally calling for a halt to large-scale industrial wind development across Wyoming pending further review.

The rally is being organized in response to growing concerns over the impact of industrial wind turbines on wildlife — particularly golden eagles — as new wind projects continue to expand across the state.

Hosted by CFACT alongside Conservatives of USA, "The Kim Monson Show," "Loos Tales," and Albany County Conservancy, the event aims to educate the public on the environmental and community impacts associated with industrial wind facilities and amplify local voices calling for greater scrutiny of proposed projects.

Speakers will include conservation advocates, community leaders, and agricultural voices from across the region, including sixth-generation farmer and rancher Trent Loos, host of the "Loos Tales" podcast.

Organizers say the rally will focus on scientific evidence documenting eagle mortality linked to wind turbines, concerns over the industrialization of Wyoming landscapes, and the broader impacts large-scale wind projects may have on rural communities and wildlife habitats.

"After seeing multiple wind projects already impact my ranch and surrounding community, I am speaking out against state and county agencies issuing wind farm permits without fully evaluating the long-term consequences for land, wildlife, water, and local heritage," said Mike Stephens, a generational rancher and Converse County resident.

Kim Monson, host of "The Kim Monson Show," emphasizes that "Humans can successfully coexist with nature while increasing human flourishing; however, a colleague reminded me that government-subsidized industrial wind projects have become a Cuisinart for golden eagles, birds, and bats. We can do better!"

Craig Rucker of CFACT expresses alarm that "Project after project is being rubber-stamped one at a time. Nobody in Cheyenne or Washington is looking at the cumulative impact of this entire 100-mile-plus corridor on migration routes, breeding grounds, and eagle mortality. That's why CFACT is demanding a full Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement — a real, honest, landscape-level review — before another blade starts turning."

"This rally is about making sure Wyoming residents have a voice and that the cumulative impacts of these projects are honestly evaluated before our landscapes are permanently changed," said Wendy Volk, a Laramie County resident.

Media are encouraged to attend. Interview opportunities with speakers and organizers will be available before and after the event.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Save the Eagles, Stop Wind Rally

When: June 4, 2026 | Noon–1:00 p.m.

Where: Wyoming State Capitol, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Sponsoring Organizations

CFACT

Conservatives of USA

The Kim Monson Show

Loos Tales

Albany County Conservancy

Media Contact

Judy Kent

[email protected]

703-477-7476

SOURCE Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow