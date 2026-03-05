CFACT Leads Statewide Coalition Rally Against Wind Turbine Expansion at Oklahoma Capitol on March 7th to Highlight Message: "Protect our Land, No Green Scam."

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of groups made up of farmers, ranchers, tribal members, energy workers, and grassroots organizations will gather at the Oklahoma State Capitol on March 7th from 1:00–3:00 PM to demand an immediate halt to what organizers call a "subsidy-driven wind turbine onslaught" across eastern Oklahoma.

Expected keynote speakers include Rep. Jim Shaw, Iowa Tribe Chairman Jake Keyes, Sen. Shane Jett, Rep. Molly Jenkins, and Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow President (CFACT) Craig Rucker.

Concerned counties, including Lincoln, Craig, Nowata, McIntosh, Okfuskee, and Seminole, are now facing large-scale industrial wind projects that threaten property rights, rural landscapes, and household electric bills.

Wind developers face a critical federal benchmark: projects that fail to meet construction thresholds before July 4 risk losing major production tax credits and federal subsidies.

Organizers argue that this deadline has triggered aggressive land acquisition, lease pressure, and accelerated construction planning in eastern Oklahoma — even as legislative remedies stall.

The governor remains publicly supportive of wind expansion. The Oklahoma Senate is divided. Statutory reforms cannot move fast enough to stop projects already approved or in pre-construction.

Craig Rucker, president of CFACT, notes, "This is a federally subsidized construction rush. Developers are racing to lock in tax credits before federal deadlines hit — and rural Oklahomans are the ones paying the price."

Rep. Jim Shaw (R-Chandler) has introduced legislation calling for a moratorium on new wind and solar development, expanded setback requirements, and subsidy reforms.

Unlike the wide-open plains of western Oklahoma, the impact of wind turbines — many approaching 700-750 feet high — hits eastern Oklahoma especially hard because the region is more densely populated and heavily wooded. Concerned residents say it fundamentally alters rural communities.

Residents cite concerns, including:

Property value losses estimated between 15–50% near turbines





Shadow flicker and noise intrusion





Industrialization of farmland and ranchland





Minimal permanent job creation





Transmission costs shifted to Oklahoma ratepayers

Oklahoma generates roughly 42% of its electricity from wind, yet transmission expansions continue — largely to export power out of state.

The Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) is a national public policy organization advocating for free markets, property rights, and accountable environmental stewardship.

