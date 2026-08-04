WZC Networking Launches Wireless Connect+ for 24/7 Proactive Network Monitoring

A New Standard for Enterprise Wireless Reliability

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations frequently face the challenge of managing complex wireless networks independently once the initial installation is complete. WZC Networking today announced the launch of Wireless Connect+, a managed service specifically designed to provide ongoing support and proactive monitoring. This initiative aims to maintain network reliability for growing businesses, ensuring that mission-critical connectivity remains stable for employees, customers, and first responders.

WZC Networking Celebrates 20 Year Milestone - Announces Continuation of Nationwide Expansion

Unlike traditional providers that conclude their involvement upon project completion, WZC Networking maintains a long-term presence through this new service tier. By combining 24/7 monitoring with direct access to the original system engineers, the company provides a higher level of accountability than standard call-center models. This model ensures that when technical issues arise, the response is handled by experts familiar with the specific architecture of the client's network.

"An engineer in your corner," says Engineering Manager Matt Wierzgac "not a call center."

Enhanced Network Reliability and Performance

The introduction of Wireless Connect+ addresses the growing demand for infrastructure that remains actively managed after deployment. Businesses can significantly reduce downtime and identify systemic vulnerabilities before they impact operations. For organizations operating in high-stakes environments—such as emergency services or large-scale retail- this level of oversight is a critical component of operational safety.

Direct Engineer Access: Customers receive support from the technical experts who designed their specific infrastructure, ensuring faster troubleshooting and specialized knowledge.

Customers receive support from the technical experts who designed their specific infrastructure, ensuring faster troubleshooting and specialized knowledge. Proactive Maintenance: The service includes regular system health checks to resolve potential issues before they escalate into major failures.

The service includes regular system health checks to resolve potential issues before they escalate into major failures. 24/7 System Oversight: Continuous monitoring provides real-time data on network performance, keeping users connected when it matters most.

This comprehensive approach reduces the burden on internal IT teams and provides a single, trusted partner for the entire lifecycle of the network infrastructure. As businesses expand and network requirements become more sophisticated, Wireless Connect+ scales to meet those needs, offering a professional solution for long-term connectivity management.

To learn more about Wireless Connect+ or speak with a WZC Networking expert, visit www.wzcnetworking.com

SOURCE WZC Networking