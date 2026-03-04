WZC Networking Celebrates 20 Years of Engineering Critical Wireless Infrastructure Across the United States

Company's Expansion Beyond Michigan Demonstrates National Growth and Commitment to Reliable Connectivity

NOVI, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WZC Networking, a national provider in enterprise wireless infrastructure solutions headquartered in Novi, Michigan, marks nearly two decades of delivering reliable connectivity across healthcare systems, educational institutions, manufacturing facilities, and real estate developments throughout the United States.

Founded in 2006 by radio-frequency engineering expert John Wierzgac, the company has evolved from its Michigan beginnings into a trusted partner for large-scale, multi-site network deployments across the country. From hospitals to higher education campuses and industrial operations, WZC's networks form the invisible backbone behind mission-critical operations that demand flawless performance.

"We're not chasing size, we're chasing excellence. That's what's earned us trust for nearly 20 years, and it's what will carry us through the next 20," said John Wierzgac, Founder and CEO. "Today, we're proud to support organizations nationwide while staying true to the local values that built our reputation."

National Reach, Local Values

As WZC has grown its footprint, it has maintained its family-driven service model and high-touch customer experience that continue to distinguish it from larger, impersonal integrators. The company's "no call-center" approach ensures every client engages directly with experienced engineers and project managers who understand their business and environment.

This relationship-first model has helped WZC achieve an exceptionally high client retention rate and long-standing partnerships across multiple sectors. Whether deploying Wi-Fi at a single facility or managing multi-state public-safety DAS programs, the company delivers consistent execution and accountability.

"We blend the agility of a local firm with the technical capacity of a national provider," said Eric Weintrob, Director of Service Delivery. "That's why our customers call us first, because we show up, deliver, and stand behind our work."

Engineering Excellence and Wireless Expertise

WZC Networking's technical strength spans the full spectrum of wireless infrastructure engineering.

The company specializes in:

Enterprise Wi-Fi and Network-as-a-Service (Wireless Connect+)

Distributed Antenna Systems (Cellular DAS and Public Safety ERCES)

Wireless Bridging and Fiber Extension Solutions

Private LTE / CBRS Deployments

Smart Hands National Field Services

The company's teams are certified and trained across leading manufacturers including Juniper Networks (Mist AI), Cambium Networks, and Comba Telecom. Their four-phase engineering process: Predictive Design, Active Validation, Implementation, and Post-Validation ensures each project is delivered with measurable performance gains and long-term stability.

"Connectivity shouldn't be complicated," said Nathan Wierzgac , COO. "Our goal is to make networks feel effortless for the customer while being built on deep technical precision behind the scenes."

WZC's engineers have implemented advanced Wi-Fi 6/6E and AI-driven management platforms, allowing organizations to achieve higher uptime, lower support costs, and clearer visibility into user experience.

Commitment to Public Safety and Community Impact

Beyond enterprise deployments, WZC Networking is known for its contributions to public safety and community infrastructure. The company designs and validates Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES) that ensure first responders have reliable in-building radio coverage: an NFPA and IFC code requirement for new and existing facilities.

WZC's networks also support healthcare systems, senior living communities, and educational institutions; helping enable tele-health, digital learning, and resident connectivity. The firm's focus on performance, safety, and reliability extends beyond technology. It touches lives in the communities it serves.

Interested in securing the right long-term partner? Stay ahead and work with the experts. Don't leave your networking success to chance. Connect with WZC Networking to explore partnership opportunities tailored to your business.

"Every network we build supports something greater. Safety, learning, care, and so much more," added Nathan Wierzgac. "That's what drives our work."

Looking Ahead

As WZC approaches its 20th anniversary, the company is expanding both its technical capacity and national reach. Plans for 2026 include:

Growing the Service Delivery team by 25%

Launching a Rapid Deployment Division for emergency network restoration and nationwide rollouts

Deepening partnerships with OEMs and integrators to enhance scalability and support

Expanding training collaborations with Michigan universities to develop the next generation of wireless professionals

The company's focus remains clear: deliver world-class wireless infrastructure with the same integrity, craftsmanship, and responsiveness that defined its early years. To ensure your project proceeds without delay and your network coverage requirements are addressed, get in touch with WZC today.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, WZC Networking is a national leader in enterprise wireless infrastructure solutions. The company specializes in enterprise Wi-Fi, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), private LTE/CBRS deployments, and nationwide field services. With an incredibly high client retention rate and a relationship driven approach, WZC delivers mission-critical connectivity for real estate, education, manufacturing, and many other industries across the United States.

Building owners, developers, and contractors who want to get ahead of the requirement can visit wzcnetworking.com/erces to explore WZC Networking's full suite of ERCES solutions and submit a contact form to connect with the team.

