X-ray Detector Market Size to Grow by USD 838.45 Mn| 33% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Apr 14, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, X-ray Detector Market will witness a YOY growth of 6.05% in 2020 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (medical, security, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The increasing demand for X-ray systems in various applications is one of the primary factors driving growth in the X-ray detector market.
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report
Vendor Insights
X-ray Detector Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Varex Imaging Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for X-ray detectors. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.
X-ray detector market expansion in North America will be aided by the existence of established vendors, the development of new suppliers, and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases over the projected period.
Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for X-ray Detector Market during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.
Key Segment Analysis
The medical segment's X-ray detector market share will expand significantly. During the projection period, demand for X-ray detectors in the medical application category is expected to expand at a modest rate. This is due to the rise in the use of wireless X-ray detector systems, as well as an increase in the number of X-ray imaging processes, product releases, technological advancements, and the acceptance of wireless X-ray detector systems.
Wireless X-ray detectors have aided the rise of X-ray detectors because they give healthcare facilities more flexibility, allowing them to communicate medical pictures between mobile systems or between fixed-room and mobile systems. Innovative X-ray detectors for medical purposes are being developed by vendors.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increasing demand for X-ray systems in various applications is one of the primary factors driving growth in the X-ray detector market. An X-ray detector market trend that is predicted to have a beneficial impact in the coming years is the digitalization and integration of AI in radiography. However, the high costs associated with X-ray systems and imaging will be a major barrier for the X-ray detector market.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the X-ray Detector Market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Neurofeedback Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
X-Ray Detector Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 838.45 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.05
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
The US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., and Varex Imaging Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Varex Imaging Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article