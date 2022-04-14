X-ray Detector Market Size to Grow by USD 838.45 Mn| 33% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

X-ray Detector Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Varex Imaging Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for X-ray detectors. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

X-ray detector market expansion in North America will be aided by the existence of established vendors, the development of new suppliers, and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases over the projected period.

Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for X-ray Detector Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The medical segment's X-ray detector market share will expand significantly. During the projection period, demand for X-ray detectors in the medical application category is expected to expand at a modest rate. This is due to the rise in the use of wireless X-ray detector systems, as well as an increase in the number of X-ray imaging processes, product releases, technological advancements, and the acceptance of wireless X-ray detector systems.

Wireless X-ray detectors have aided the rise of X-ray detectors because they give healthcare facilities more flexibility, allowing them to communicate medical pictures between mobile systems or between fixed-room and mobile systems. Innovative X-ray detectors for medical purposes are being developed by vendors.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing demand for X-ray systems in various applications is one of the primary factors driving growth in the X-ray detector market. An X-ray detector market trend that is predicted to have a beneficial impact in the coming years is the digitalization and integration of AI in radiography. However, the high costs associated with X-ray systems and imaging will be a major barrier for the X-ray detector market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

X-Ray Detector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 838.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries The US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., and Varex Imaging Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

