X-Rite Pantone Adds MSI PRO MAX Displays to Pantone Validated Program for Proven Color Fidelity for Real World Colors

The flagship PRO MAX 271UPXW12G combines 4th-generation QD-OLED technology, 4K resolution, and wide color gamut coverage to support color-critical creative workflows. Designed to meet the demands of creators, the display delivers vibrant color that meets Pantone's rigorous validation standards. It also offers seamless integration with Mac-based workflows through MSI M-Mate software ecosystem.

"MSI designed the PRO MAX Series for professionals who demand both performance and exceptional visual quality," said James Yeh, MSI VP, RD. "Pantone Validation provides independent verification that our displays deliver the true color fidelity and realistic color reproduction our customers expect."

"Color plays a critical role in how we experience digital content," said Jan Keller, VP OEM Sales, X-Rite Pantone. "By achieving Pantone Validated status, MSI is helping creators reduce uncertainty when reviewing and approving color-critical work on screen. Whether they are editing images, producing video, or designing digital content, users can make creative decisions with greater confidence."

Pantone Validation is a globally recognized testing and licensing program that evaluates a display's ability to reproduce a broad range of Pantone Colors, while Pantone SkinTone Validation verifies the faithful rendering of diverse, real-world skin tones. Together, these designations help ensure a more authentic and consistent visual experience across creative workflows.

The Pantone Validated MSI PRO MAX Series displays are available through MSI's global distribution channels.

For more information about Pantone Validated displays, visit pantone.com/validated.

For more information about MSI PRO MAX Series, visit PRO MAX 271UPXW12G or PRO MAX 271UPX12G.

About MSI

MSI is a global leader in gaming, content creation, business and productivity, and AIoT solutions, delivering innovative technology products to customers in more than 120 countries.

About X-Rite Pantone

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Pantone is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. Together with its Pantone business, X-Rite Pantone employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, graphic design, automotive, paints, plastics, and textiles. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite Pantone on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Pantone

Pantone, a business unit within X-Rite Pantone, provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate, and control color from inspiration to realization—leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion, and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity, and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology, and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE X-Rite