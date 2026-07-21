X-Rite Pantone and NIFT Partner to Build Color Management Skills for India's Fashion and Textile Workforce

New Collaboration expands access to digital color education, hands-on training, and industry tools that help improve employability, supply chain consistency, and design-to-production workflows.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Rite Pantone, the global authority in color standards and color science, and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), India's premier institute for fashion education, design, management, and technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to strengthen color management skills for India's fashion and textile workforce.

X-Rite Pantone and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) executives sign agreement to strengthen color management skills for India’s fashion and textile workforce.

The partnership responds to a growing industry need for more consistent digital color communication from design concept through production, helping reduce ambiguity, improve quality, and prepare emerging talent for increasingly complex supply chains.

"As the global textile industry becomes increasingly digital, the ability to communicate color accurately and consistently is becoming a strategic capability—not just for individual companies, but for entire manufacturing ecosystems," said Raj Shah, Vice President of Marketing, X-Rite Pantone. "Our collaboration with NIFT reflects a shared commitment to preparing the next generation of designers and industry professionals with the digital skills and color expertise needed to strengthen India's competitiveness, accelerate innovation, and support the continued evolution of its textile and apparel industry. Together, we hope to contribute to a future where India is recognized not only for its rich textile heritage, but also for its leadership in digitally enabled manufacturing excellence."

Partnership Deliverables

The collaboration will focus on three core deliverables: classroom access to X-Rite Pantone color management technology and resources at NIFT Delhi; a dedicated color education session for incoming students; and professional development programs for alumni and faculty at the X-Rite Pantone Brand Experience Centre in Gurugram.

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing students and faculty with exposure to the latest technologies shaping the industry," said Ms. Tanu Kashyap, Director General, NIFT. "By working with X-Rite Pantone, we are enhancing learning experiences that bridge the gap between education and industry while strengthening competencies that are increasingly important across fashion, textiles, and related sectors."

Professional Development for Industry and Faculty

The partnership also extends beyond current students through a new Management Development Program (MDP) designed for NIFT alumni working in fashion, footwear, jewelry, leather accessories, and related industries. The two-day training program will combine classroom learning at NIFT with hands-on experiences at the X-Rite Pantone Brand Experience Centre in Gurugram, focusing on digital color workflows, color communication, objective color measurement, quality control and industry best practices.

To further strengthen color expertise within academia, NIFT faculty members will participate in a Trainer of Trainers (ToT) Faculty Development Program hosted at the X-Rite Pantone Brand Experience Centre. The program will cover color and appearance fundamentals, color measurement technologies, workflow implementation, and practical exercises designed to help educators bring industry-relevant color knowledge into their curriculum.

"Color touches every stage of product development, yet it is often underestimated as a source of risk, cost, and inefficiency," said Pieter Mulder, Director of Global Brand Accounts, X-Rite Pantone. "Through this collaboration, students will gain practical knowledge that connects creative intent with manufacturing reality, helping them make more informed design decisions from the start."

Prof. Dr. Noopur Anand, Dean, Academics, NIFT, added, "Color is both a creative and technical discipline. Access to the latest X-Rite Pantone color technologies and industry knowledge will help our faculty and students build the competencies needed to succeed in today's digitally connected product development and manufacturing environments."

Expanding Industry and Governmental Research Opportunities

Beyond education and training, X-Rite Pantone and NIFT will explore opportunities to contribute to industry-sponsored and government-led initiatives related to design, color, sustainability, innovation, and fashion.

"As global brands continue to expand sourcing, manufacturing, and product development activities across India, the ability to communicate color accurately and consistently has become an increasingly important skill," said Dr. Shinju Mahajan, Director, NIFT Delhi. "This partnership creates valuable opportunities for students, faculty, alumni, and industry professionals to deepen their understanding of color management and develop skills that support quality, consistency, and innovation."

By combining academic excellence with industry expertise, the collaboration aims to help build a stronger foundation for color education and create new opportunities for learning, research, and professional development across India's fashion and textile sectors.

For more information on X-Rite's color management offerings for textiles or X-Rite Pantone Brand Experience Centre in Gurugram visit https://www.xrite.com/page/cpg-bec

About National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

Established in 1986 under the Ministry of Textiles, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is India's pioneering and No. 1 institute of fashion education. Granted statutory status by Parliament, NIFT is at the forefront of developing top-tier professional talent for the textile, apparel, design, and fashion industries. Through a pan-India network of 20 campuses, it blends cutting-edge technology with traditional craft heritage. Boasting over 45,000 global alumni, NIFT drives socio-economic growth and remains the definitive leader shaping the creative economy.

About X-Rite Pantone

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Pantone is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. Together with its Pantone business, X-Rite Pantone employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite Pantone offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite Pantone products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, graphic design, automotive, paints, plastics, and textiles. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news, information, connect with X-Rite Pantone on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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SOURCE X-Rite