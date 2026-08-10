XAUE and ListaDAO Launch 60-Day slisXAUE Rewards Campaign, Offering Up to 8% APY

News provided by

XAUE

Aug 10, 2026, 04:35 ET

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XAUE and ListaDAO today announced the launch of a 60-day slisXAUE Rewards Campaign, offering eligible users enhanced yield opportunities on tokenized gold through DeFi.

Running from August 10 to October 8, the campaign offers up to 8% combined APY potential which rewards long-term participation through a time-weighted holding mechanism while further expanding the utility of gold-backed digital assets within the on-chain ecosystem.

Yield-Bearing Gold, Built for DeFi

XAUE is a yield-bearing layer built on top of Tether Gold (XAU₮), enabling tokenized gold to generate on-chain yield.

At the center of the campaign is slisXAUE, a yield-bearing gold token issued by ListaDAO in partnership with XAUE Protocol. Users can deposit XAU₮ through Lista RWA to receive slisXAUE, maintaining gold-linked exposure while accessing XAUE's yield capabilities through a transferable tokenized position.

Subscribe and Hold to Unlock Up to 8% APY

Participation follows three steps: deposit XAU₮ through Lista RWA to receive slisXAUE, hold slisXAUE during the campaign, and meet the final holding and ranking requirements.

Rather than relying on a single balance snapshot, participant rankings are determined by time-weighted average holdings throughout the 60-day campaign, encouraging consistent participation over short-term positioning.

At the end of the campaign, addresses with a time-weighted average holding of at least 20 slisXAUE that rank among the top 10 will qualify for rewards. Each qualifying address will receive an additional 5% APY, capped at $1,000 in XAU₮. Together with slisXAUE's approximately 3% native yield, eligible participants may unlock up to 8% combined APY potential.

Rewards will be distributed automatically after eligibility verification, with no manual claim required.

Making Tokenized Gold Productive On-Chain

The campaign reflects XAUE's continued commitment to expanding tokenized gold across DeFi through ecosystem partnerships. By combining XAUE's yield-bearing gold layer with ListaDAO's RWA access and distribution capabilities, the collaboration makes yield-bearing gold more accessible and demonstrates how tokenized gold can function as a productive and composable on-chain asset.

Through slisXAUE, users can maintain gold-linked exposure while accessing additional yield opportunities—improving capital efficiency and encouraging sustainable, long-term on-chain participation.

The campaign is now live. Users can visit the official campaign page for eligibility requirements, campaign rules, and participation details.

SOURCE XAUE

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

XAUE Launches Gold Gift Card to Bring Tokenized Gold into Corporate Gifting and Everyday Use

XAUE Launches Gold Gift Card to Bring Tokenized Gold into Corporate Gifting and Everyday Use

Today marks the official launch of XAUE Gold Gift Card, the first enterprise-grade consumer application built on XAUE. Powered by Tether Gold (XAU₮)...
Aurise Foundation lanceert XAUE en ontsluit daarmee rendement voor RWA-goud

Aurise Foundation lanceert XAUE en ontsluit daarmee rendement voor RWA-goud

Aurise Foundation heeft vandaag de lancering aangekondigd van XAUE, een rendementsdragende goudtoken die is ontworpen als Treasury Layer voor Tether...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Blockchain

Blockchain

Blockchain

Blockchain

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics